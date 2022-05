CITY SCHOOLS

HIGHLIGHTS

Creighton Prep 17, Lincoln North Star 3: Cooper Wesslund recorded a team-high two hits on three at-bats with a double to boot, but the Gators were unable to find consistency at the mound, rotating between six different pitchers in five innings. Creighton Prep's Parker Monoey hit a double and a home run and had a game-high three RBIs.