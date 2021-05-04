Prep baseball scores, 5/4

Plattsmouth 11, Platteview 1

Waverly at Concordia/BT/OC

HIGHLIGHTS

Archbishop Bergan 6, Lincoln Pius X 4: Archbishop Bergan's Camden McKenzie led all players in hits, going three-for-four at the plate and hitting a double. For Pius X, Jonah Walker pitched in two innings, threw three strikeouts and didn't allow any hits.

Lincoln Northeast 14, Omaha Northwest 7: Dakota Thomas hit a three-run blast in the bottom of the first inning and collected four RBIs for Northeast. Jacob Stroh added a double and two RBIs for the Rockets.

Lincoln North Star 7, Bellevue East 3: Cooper Wesslund laced two doubles and scored three times for North Star. Kade Seip added three hits and two RBIs for the Navigators.

Norris 16, Beatrice 6: Kale Fountain, Ryan Gouldin, CJ Hood and Brayson Mueller led a the Class B No. 1 Titans offensive charge with a home run each. Fountain and Gouldin each had three RBIs. Tucker Timmerman homered for No. 3 Beatrice.

Platte Valley 10, Lincoln Christian 6: Hayden Lewis collected a triple and an RBI on his two-hit performance for Platte Valley. Carter Washburn and Ethan Scheer also had two hits for Platte Valley, while Cody Graverholz had two RBIs. Hank Ball led the Crusaders with a double and two RBIs.

