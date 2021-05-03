 Skip to main content
Prep baseball scores, 5/3
Prep baseball scores, 5/3

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East at Elkhorn, ccd.

Lincoln Southwest 7, Lincoln Northeast 1

Omaha Skutt 10, Lincoln Pius X 3

Platteview at Wahoo/BN/LL, ccd.

Plattsmouth at Lincoln Christian, ccd.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Archbishop Bergan 13, Norfolk 4

Columbus 8-x, Grand Island 7-x

Elkhorn North at Norris, ccd.

Elkhorn South at Bellevue East, ccd.

GACC-SS-WPB at Fort Calhoun

Kearney 9, Omaha Burke 2

Maryville, Mo. at Falls City

Millard North 12, Omaha Bryan 3

Millard West at Creighton Prep

Mount Michael at Crete, ccd.

Nebraska City 7, DC West 5

Papillion-La Vista 4, Omaha Westside 2

Omaha Gross at Waverly, ccd.

Omaha Roncalli at Beatrice

South Sioux City 7, Omaha North 6

Wayne at Arlington, ccd.

HIGHLIGHTS

Omaha Skutt 10, Lincoln Pius X 3: Nick Wiepen had three hits for Class B No. 5 Omaha Skutt with a home run and a double. Josh Moore went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate for the Thunderbolts and scored twice.

