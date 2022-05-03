Prep baseball scores, 5/3

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bellevue East at Lincoln North Star, ccd.
Fremont at Lincoln Pius X, ccd.
Lincoln Northeast 10, Omaha Northwest 0
Lincoln Southeast 18, Lincoln High 2
Platte Valley at Lincoln Christian, ccd.
Wahoo/BN/LL at Blair, ccd.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 11, St. Paul/Palmer 7
Bellevue West 3, Gretna 1
Columbus 3, Omaha North 0
Concordia/BT/OC 15, Waverly 12
Crete 5, Maxwell-St. Pat's 4
Millard South 6, Millard North 2
Omaha Burke 6, Omaha Central 0
Omaha Gross Catholic 14, Arlington 1
Omaha South 6, South Sioux City 1
Omaha Westside 8, Papillion-La Vista 0
Papillion-La Vista South 4, Omaha Skutt 3
Platteview 8, Plattsmouth 4
Rock Port, Mo. at Auburn, ccd.
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Northeast 10, Omaha Northwest 0: Cody Bruss had a pair of extra base hits and drove in three runs for the Rockets. Jacob Eaker homered and had two scoreless innings.
Omaha Concordia 15, Waverly 12: Jarrett Ballinger had a double and an RBI to lead the Vikings offense. Levi Powell and Payton Engle also walked twice for Waverly.
Crete 5, Maxwell-St. Pat's 4: The Cardinals finished with eight stolen bases and reliever Madaux DeLong saved the game after Maxwell-St. Pat's scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning.