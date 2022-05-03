Prep baseball scores, 5/3

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue East at Lincoln North Star, ccd.

Fremont at Lincoln Pius X, ccd.

Lincoln Northeast 10, Omaha Northwest 0

Lincoln Southeast 18, Lincoln High 2

Platte Valley at Lincoln Christian, ccd.

Wahoo/BN/LL at Blair, ccd.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 11, St. Paul/Palmer 7

Bellevue West 3, Gretna 1

Columbus 3, Omaha North 0

Concordia/BT/OC 15, Waverly 12

Crete 5, Maxwell-St. Pat's 4

Millard South 6, Millard North 2

Omaha Burke 6, Omaha Central 0

Omaha Gross Catholic 14, Arlington 1

Omaha South 6, South Sioux City 1

Omaha Westside 8, Papillion-La Vista 0

Papillion-La Vista South 4, Omaha Skutt 3

Platteview 8, Plattsmouth 4

Rock Port, Mo. at Auburn, ccd.

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Northeast 10, Omaha Northwest 0: Cody Bruss had a pair of extra base hits and drove in three runs for the Rockets. Jacob Eaker homered and had two scoreless innings.

Omaha Concordia 15, Waverly 12: Jarrett Ballinger had a double and an RBI to lead the Vikings offense. Levi Powell and Payton Engle also walked twice for Waverly.

Crete 5, Maxwell-St. Pat's 4: The Cardinals finished with eight stolen bases and reliever Madaux DeLong saved the game after Maxwell-St. Pat's scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning.

