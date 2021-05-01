Prep baseball scores, 5/1

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Southwest 5, Kearney 2
Concordia/BT/OC 12, Wahoo/BN/LL 5
BELLEVUE INVITATIONAL
1st: Lincoln Southeast 13, Papillion-La Vista 3
3rd: Bellevue West 5, Bellevue East 4
5th: Gretna 12,Omaha Central 11
7th: Elkhorn 11, Omaha Bryan 1
DON KRAFT INVITATIONAL
At Millard South
1st: Millard South 10, Omaha Westside 9
3rd: Papillion-La Vista South vs. Lincoln East, 3 p.m.
5th: Creighton Prep 4, Millard North 3
7th: Millard West vs. Lincoln Northeast, 5:30 p.m.
LINCOLN HIGH INVITATIONAL
Beatrice 2, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 1
Norris 13, Lincoln High 3
3rd: Central City/Fullerton/Centura 15, Lincoln High 0
1st: Norris 10, Beatrice 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central at DC West
Branched Oak 13, Falls City 0
Elkhorn South 17, Archbishop Bergan 6
Elkhorn South 18, Grand Island 8
Grand Island at Archbishop Bergan
Hastings 18, Auburn 7
Omaha Burke 7, Bennington 6
Omaha Northwest 15, Adams Central 11
Omaha Northwest at DC West
Thurston-Cuming County at Arlington
Wayne 6, Platte Valley 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Beatrice 2, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 1: Jaxson Blackburn hit a walk-off single for the Orangemen, who got a strong pitching performance from Qwin Zabokrtsky, who allowed struck out 13 batters and allowed one earned run in seven innings.
Branched Oak 13, Falls City 0: Maddox Meyer led the Bucks in hits, going three for three at the plate. Hayden Frank had two hits, each of them homers. Connor Zegar had a homer and a double.
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 15, Lincoln High 0: Central City's Kale Jenses threw a no-hitter against the Links, striking out nine batters in five innings. Jensen and Jackson McGinnis each had three hits, with Jensen hitting a double and scoring three runs.
Concordia/BT/OC 12, Wahoo/BN/LL 5: Gage Kanzmeier's single hit resulted in a homer for the Concordia/BT/OC Mustangs. Wahoo/BT/OC's leading hitters were Carson Oerman and Aaron Ickler, who each had two hits.
Hastings 18, Auburn 7: Luke Brooks doubled, homered and had five RBIs to lead Hastings. Travon Shaw and Braden Gerdes homered for Auburn.
Lincoln Southeast 13, Papillion-La Vista 3: Lincoln Southeast outhit Papillion-La Vista 13-5 and five Knights had two hits. Max Buettenback, Mason Masur and David Swanson each hit a double.
Lincoln Southwest 5, Kearney 2: Trailing 2-1 in the top of the seventh, the Silver Hawks would go on to score four runs and win. Ethan Morrow and Will Johnson each had three hits and a double for Southwest. Morrow also hit a triple and had three runs.
Norris 13, Lincoln High 3: Nebraska commit CJ Hood hit a grand slam, part of a four-hit, five-RBI day for the Titans, who also got a boost from Kale Fountain's three hits and four RBIs. Boston Workman had three hits for the Links.