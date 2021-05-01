Prep baseball scores, 5/1

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 15, Lincoln High 0: Central City's Kale Jenses threw a no-hitter against the Links, striking out nine batters in five innings. Jensen and Jackson McGinnis each had three hits, with Jensen hitting a double and scoring three runs.

Concordia/BT/OC 12, Wahoo/BN/LL 5: Gage Kanzmeier's single hit resulted in a homer for the Concordia/BT/OC Mustangs. Wahoo/BT/OC's leading hitters were Carson Oerman and Aaron Ickler, who each had two hits.

Hastings 18, Auburn 7: Luke Brooks doubled, homered and had five RBIs to lead Hastings. Travon Shaw and Braden Gerdes homered for Auburn.

Lincoln Southeast 13, Papillion-La Vista 3: Lincoln Southeast outhit Papillion-La Vista 13-5 and five Knights had two hits. Max Buettenback, Mason Masur and David Swanson each hit a double.

Lincoln Southwest 5, Kearney 2: Trailing 2-1 in the top of the seventh, the Silver Hawks would go on to score four runs and win. Ethan Morrow and Will Johnson each had three hits and a double for Southwest. Morrow also hit a triple and had three runs.