 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep baseball scores, 5/1
0 comments
agate

Prep baseball scores, 5/1

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Southwest 5, Kearney 2

Concordia/BT/OC 12, Wahoo/BN/LL 5

BELLEVUE INVITATIONAL

1st: Lincoln Southeast 13, Papillion-La Vista 3

3rd: Bellevue West 5, Bellevue East 4

5th: Gretna 12,Omaha Central 11

7th: Elkhorn 11, Omaha Bryan 1

DON KRAFT INVITATIONAL

At Millard South

1st: Millard South 10, Omaha Westside 9 

3rd: Papillion-La Vista South vs. Lincoln East, 3 p.m.

5th: Creighton Prep 4, Millard North 3

7th: Millard West vs. Lincoln Northeast, 5:30 p.m.

LINCOLN HIGH INVITATIONAL

Beatrice 2, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 1

Norris 13, Lincoln High 3

3rd: Central City/Fullerton/Centura 15, Lincoln High 0

1st: Norris 10, Beatrice 0 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central at DC West

Branched Oak 13, Falls City 0

Elkhorn South 17, Archbishop Bergan 6 

Elkhorn South 18, Grand Island 8

Grand Island at Archbishop Bergan

Hastings 18, Auburn 7

Omaha Burke 7, Bennington 6

Omaha Northwest 15, Adams Central 11

Omaha Northwest at DC West

Thurston-Cuming County at Arlington

Wayne 6, Platte Valley 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 2, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 1: Jaxson Blackburn hit a walk-off single for the Orangemen, who got a strong pitching performance from Qwin Zabokrtsky, who allowed struck out 13 batters and allowed one earned run in seven innings.

Branched Oak 13, Falls City 0: Maddox Meyer led the Bucks in hits, going three for three at the plate. Hayden Frank had two hits, each of them homers. Connor Zegar had a homer and a double.

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 15, Lincoln High 0: Central City's Kale Jenses threw a no-hitter against the Links, striking out nine batters in five innings. Jensen and Jackson McGinnis each had three hits, with Jensen hitting a double and scoring three runs.

Concordia/BT/OC 12, Wahoo/BN/LL 5: Gage Kanzmeier's single hit resulted in a homer for the Concordia/BT/OC Mustangs. Wahoo/BT/OC's leading hitters were Carson Oerman and Aaron Ickler, who each had two hits.

Hastings 18, Auburn 7: Luke Brooks doubled, homered and had five RBIs to lead Hastings. Travon Shaw and Braden Gerdes homered for Auburn.

Lincoln Southeast 13, Papillion-La Vista 3: Lincoln Southeast outhit Papillion-La Vista 13-5 and five Knights had two hits. Max Buettenback, Mason Masur and David Swanson each hit a double.

Lincoln Southwest 5, Kearney 2: Trailing 2-1 in the top of the seventh, the Silver Hawks would go on to score four runs and win. Ethan Morrow and Will Johnson each had three hits and a double for Southwest. Morrow also hit a triple and had three runs.

Norris 13, Lincoln High 3: Nebraska commit CJ Hood hit a grand slam, part of a four-hit, five-RBI day for the Titans, who also got a boost from Kale Fountain's three hits and four RBIs. Boston Workman had three hits for the Links.

Wayne 6, Platte Valley 1: James Dorcey had three hits and Brooks Kneifl allowed only three hits and struck out nine for Wayne.

High school baseball logo 2014
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Scott Frost's full 10-minute press conference leading up to Spring Game

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News