 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep baseball scores, 4/9
0 comments
agate

Prep baseball scores, 4/9

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bennington at Lincoln Pius X, ccd.

Norris 8, Lincoln Southeast 6

Wahoo/BN/LL at Elkhorn North, ppd.

FRANK RYAN INVITATIONAL

Elkhorn 3, Lincoln Southwest 1

Omaha Westside 4, Lincoln East 1

Lincoln Southwest 12, Papillion-La Vista 1

Millard North vs. Omaha Westside, 7 p.m.

Millard South 8, Papillion-La Vista 5

Millard North 4, Millard West 2

Millard South 7, Elkhorn 1

Millard West vs. Lincoln East, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

At Millard West

Seventh place, 10 a.m.

Fifth place, 1 p.m.

Third place*, 4 p.m.

First place, 7 p.m.

* Millard West will play at 4 p.m. Saturday

OTHER SCHOOLS

Archbishop Bergan 12, Mount Michael 2

Beatrice 18, Falls City 0

Bellevue West 11, Omaha Roncalli 6

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 23, Fairbury 4

Gretna at Omaha Gross

Hastings 10, Omaha South 8

Papillion-La Vista South 5, Elkhorn South 3

Ralston 2, Bellevue East 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 18, Falls City 0: Will Reimer struck out 13 in a five inning no hitter for the Orangemen. He also had two hits and two RBIs at the plate.

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 23, Fairbury 4: Justice Peterson had two hits and four RBIs and Kale Jensen had a three-run home run for Central City/Fullerton/Centura. Blake Starr and Ethan Smith each had a RBI for the Jeffs.

High school baseball logo 2014

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News