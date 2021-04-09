Prep baseball scores, 4/9

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bennington at Lincoln Pius X, ccd.
Norris 8, Lincoln Southeast 6
Wahoo/BN/LL at Elkhorn North, ppd.
FRANK RYAN INVITATIONAL
Elkhorn 3, Lincoln Southwest 1
Omaha Westside 4, Lincoln East 1
Lincoln Southwest 12, Papillion-La Vista 1
Millard North vs. Omaha Westside, 7 p.m.
Millard South 8, Papillion-La Vista 5
Millard North 4, Millard West 2
Millard South 7, Elkhorn 1
Millard West vs. Lincoln East, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
At Millard West
Seventh place, 10 a.m.
Fifth place, 1 p.m.
Third place*, 4 p.m.
First place, 7 p.m.
* Millard West will play at 4 p.m. Saturday
OTHER SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan 12, Mount Michael 2
Beatrice 18, Falls City 0
Bellevue West 11, Omaha Roncalli 6
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 23, Fairbury 4
Gretna at Omaha Gross
Hastings 10, Omaha South 8
Papillion-La Vista South 5, Elkhorn South 3
Ralston 2, Bellevue East 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Beatrice 18, Falls City 0: Will Reimer struck out 13 in a five inning no hitter for the Orangemen. He also had two hits and two RBIs at the plate.
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 23, Fairbury 4: Justice Peterson had two hits and four RBIs and Kale Jensen had a three-run home run for Central City/Fullerton/Centura. Blake Starr and Ethan Smith each had a RBI for the Jeffs.