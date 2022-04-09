Prep baseball scores, 4/9

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus 15, Lincoln High 0

Columbus 8, Lincoln North Star 4

Kearney 10, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln Christian 8, South Sioux City 2

Lincoln North Star 5, Kearney 1

Omaha Central at Lincoln Southeast

Seward at Lincoln Christian

FRANK RYAN INVITATIONAL

Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10 a.m.

Elkhorn vs. Omaha Westside, 10 a.m.

7th place, 1 p.m.

5th place, 1 p.m.

3rd: Lincoln East vs. Millard North, 4 p.m.

1st: Millard West vs. Millard South, 7 p.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central at Elkhorn North

Bellevue East 15, Omaha Bryan 5

Bellevue West 11, Omaha Burke 6

Blair 35, Omaha Benson 0

Creighton Preparatory School at Blue Springs, Mo.

Creighton Preparatory School vs. Staley, Mo.

Elkhorn North 6, Mount Michael 1

Fremont 11, Omaha Skutt 9

Hastings 9, Norfolk 8

Malcolm at GACC-SS-WPB

Malcolm vs. St. Paul/Palmer

Maxwell-St. Pat's 10-13, Twin River 0-6

Mount Michael 11, Adams Central 2

Nebraska City 13, Omaha North

Norris 8, Platteview 2

Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Northwest

Omaha South at Arlington

Papillion-La Vista South at Elkhorn South

Platte Valley at Beatrice

St. Paul/Palmer at GACC-SS-WPB

Seward 12, South Sioux City 0

Waverly 12, Ralston 2

Wayne 2, Fort Calhoun 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Columbus 15, Lincoln High 0: The Discoverers scored 15 runs in five innings while only allowing two hits. Tadan Bell went 3-for-3 from the plate and was one of five Columbus players to record two runs.

Columbus 8, Lincoln North Star 4: Caden Steiger hit a grand slam for Lincoln North Star and finished with four RBIs, but the Gators were outhit by Columbus 8-4 and committed three errors.

Lincoln North Star 5, Kearney 1: Lynden Bruegman and Preston Yates each hit a triple for the Gators. Bruegman also earned a win at the mound with four strikeouts in four innings.

