Prep baseball scores, 4/9

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus 15, Lincoln High 0
Columbus 8, Lincoln North Star 4
Kearney 10, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Christian 8, South Sioux City 2
Lincoln North Star 5, Kearney 1
Omaha Central at Lincoln Southeast
Seward at Lincoln Christian
FRANK RYAN INVITATIONAL
Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10 a.m.
Elkhorn vs. Omaha Westside, 10 a.m.
7th place, 1 p.m.
5th place, 1 p.m.
3rd: Lincoln East vs. Millard North, 4 p.m.
1st: Millard West vs. Millard South, 7 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central at Elkhorn North
Bellevue East 15, Omaha Bryan 5
Bellevue West 11, Omaha Burke 6
Blair 35, Omaha Benson 0
Creighton Preparatory School at Blue Springs, Mo.
Creighton Preparatory School vs. Staley, Mo.
Elkhorn North 6, Mount Michael 1
Fremont 11, Omaha Skutt 9
Hastings 9, Norfolk 8
Malcolm at GACC-SS-WPB
Malcolm vs. St. Paul/Palmer
Maxwell-St. Pat's 10-13, Twin River 0-6
Mount Michael 11, Adams Central 2
Nebraska City 13, Omaha North
Norris 8, Platteview 2
Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Northwest
Omaha South at Arlington
Papillion-La Vista South at Elkhorn South
Platte Valley at Beatrice
St. Paul/Palmer at GACC-SS-WPB
Seward 12, South Sioux City 0
Waverly 12, Ralston 2
Wayne 2, Fort Calhoun 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Columbus 15, Lincoln High 0: The Discoverers scored 15 runs in five innings while only allowing two hits. Tadan Bell went 3-for-3 from the plate and was one of five Columbus players to record two runs.
Columbus 8, Lincoln North Star 4: Caden Steiger hit a grand slam for Lincoln North Star and finished with four RBIs, but the Gators were outhit by Columbus 8-4 and committed three errors.
Lincoln North Star 5, Kearney 1: Lynden Bruegman and Preston Yates each hit a triple for the Gators. Bruegman also earned a win at the mound with four strikeouts in four innings.
Clark Grell