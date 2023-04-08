Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 4, Lincoln Southeast 3
Columbus 13, Lincoln High 3
Columbus 11, Lincoln North Star 9
Hastings 25, Lincoln Northwest 5
Kearney 10, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln North Star 10, Kearney 9
MILLARD WEST INVITATIONAL
7th: Omaha Westside 13, Papillion-La Vista 1
5th: Millard South 11, Millard North 10
3rd: Millard West 12, Lincoln Southwest 4
1st: Lincoln East 6, Elkhorn South 2
OTHER SCHOOLS
Creighton Prep 10, St. Louis University High 1
Malcolm 14, St. Paul/Palmer 9
Norris 6, Platteview 4
Omaha Central 5, Louisville 3
Omaha North 6, Nebraska City 2
Twin River 13-15, Omaha Bryan 1-1
Waverly 5, Ralston 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Columbus 13, Lincoln High 3: Kael Forney doubled and homered for the Discoverers. Ted Pierson had a hit and drove in a run for the Links.
Columbus 11, Lincoln North Star 9: The Discoverers scored twice in the seventh on a sacrifice fly and a single. Jace Coleman had three hits and drove in a run for the Navigators.
Kearney 10, Lincoln High 0: Austin Jurgens went 2-for-2 at the plate for the Links.
Lincoln North Star 10, Kearney 9: Kade Seip hit a walk-off grand slam to boost the Navigators after trailing by four runs. Seip finished with two hits and drove in six runs.
Bellevue West 4, Lincoln Southeast 3: Max Buettenback and Will Jesske each had two hits for the Knights.
Hastings 25, Lincoln Northwest 5: Jaxyn Barrett had a team-high two RBIs for the Falcons.
BELLEVUE WEST 4, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 3
|Lincoln Southeast
|000
|003
|000
|--
|3
|7
|1
|Bellevue West
|000
|000
|301
|--
|4
|5
|3
W--Grego. L--Frederick.
COLUMBUS 11, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 9
|Columbus
|401
|301
|2
|--
|11
|10
|2
|Lincoln North Star
|022
|014
|0
|--
|9
|10
|1
W--Watchorn. L--Schaefer. 2B--LNS, Ford. HR--COL, Swanson.
COLUMBUS 13, LINCOLN HIGH 3
|Lincoln High
|001
|02
|--
|3
|1
|1
|Columbus
|409
|0x
|--
|13
|14
|2
W--Christensen. L--Robinson. 2B--COL, Fortney, Willison, Shotkoski. 3B--COL, Faust, Shotkoski. HR--COL, Forney.
HASTINGS 25, LINCOLN NORTHWEST 5
|Hastings
|1810
|33
|--
|25
|13
|2
|Lincoln Northwest
|500
|00
|--
|5
|5
|2
W--Hyde. L--Frye. 2B--HAS, Vertin, Espino, Shoemaker, Brumbaugh, Jimenez, Rust. HR--Jimenez.
KEARNEY 10, LINCOLN HIGH 0
|Lincoln High
|000
|00
|--
|0
|3
|3
|Kearney
|037
|0x
|--
|10
|11
|0
W--Mundorf. L--Shamblen.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 10, KEARNEY 9
|Kearney
|151
|010
|1
|--
|9
|14
|3
|Lincoln North Star
|041
|000
|5
|--
|10
|8
|3
W--Ford. L--Goodner. 2B--KEA, Novacek 2, Larson, Burns, Skala; LNS, Goff. 3B--LNS, Coleman. HR--LNS, Seip.
MILLARD WEST 12, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 4
|Lincoln Southwest
|010
|101
|1
|--
|4
|9
|0
|Millard West
|102
|333
|x
|--
|12
|13
|2
W--Deremer. L--Shaffer. 2B--LSW, Ransom, Takahashi; MW, Venteicher, Lewis, Lanphear, Wilbeck. 3B--MW, Lewis. HR--MW, Williams.