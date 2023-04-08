Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue West 4, Lincoln Southeast 3

Columbus 13, Lincoln High 3

Columbus 11, Lincoln North Star 9

Hastings 25, Lincoln Northwest 5

Kearney 10, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln North Star 10, Kearney 9

MILLARD WEST INVITATIONAL

7th: Omaha Westside 13, Papillion-La Vista 1

5th: Millard South 11, Millard North 10

3rd: Millard West 12, Lincoln Southwest 4

1st: Lincoln East 6, Elkhorn South 2

OTHER SCHOOLS

Creighton Prep 10, St. Louis University High 1

Malcolm 14, St. Paul/Palmer 9

Norris 6, Platteview 4

Omaha Central 5, Louisville 3

Omaha North 6, Nebraska City 2

Twin River 13-15, Omaha Bryan 1-1

Waverly 5, Ralston 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Columbus 13, Lincoln High 3: Kael Forney doubled and homered for the Discoverers. Ted Pierson had a hit and drove in a run for the Links.

Columbus 11, Lincoln North Star 9: The Discoverers scored twice in the seventh on a sacrifice fly and a single. Jace Coleman had three hits and drove in a run for the Navigators.

Kearney 10, Lincoln High 0: Austin Jurgens went 2-for-2 at the plate for the Links.

Lincoln North Star 10, Kearney 9: Kade Seip hit a walk-off grand slam to boost the Navigators after trailing by four runs. Seip finished with two hits and drove in six runs.

Bellevue West 4, Lincoln Southeast 3: Max Buettenback and Will Jesske each had two hits for the Knights.

Hastings 25, Lincoln Northwest 5: Jaxyn Barrett had a team-high two RBIs for the Falcons.

BELLEVUE WEST 4, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 3

Lincoln Southeast 000 003 000 -- 3 7 1 Bellevue West 000 000 301 -- 4 5 3

W--Grego. L--Frederick.

COLUMBUS 11, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 9

Columbus 401 301 2 -- 11 10 2 Lincoln North Star 022 014 0 -- 9 10 1

W--Watchorn. L--Schaefer. 2B--LNS, Ford. HR--COL, Swanson.

COLUMBUS 13, LINCOLN HIGH 3

Lincoln High 001 02 -- 3 1 1 Columbus 409 0x -- 13 14 2

W--Christensen. L--Robinson. 2B--COL, Fortney, Willison, Shotkoski. 3B--COL, Faust, Shotkoski. HR--COL, Forney.

HASTINGS 25, LINCOLN NORTHWEST 5

Hastings 1810 33 -- 25 13 2 Lincoln Northwest 500 00 -- 5 5 2

W--Hyde. L--Frye. 2B--HAS, Vertin, Espino, Shoemaker, Brumbaugh, Jimenez, Rust. HR--Jimenez.

KEARNEY 10, LINCOLN HIGH 0

Lincoln High 000 00 -- 0 3 3 Kearney 037 0x -- 10 11 0

W--Mundorf. L--Shamblen.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR 10, KEARNEY 9

Kearney 151 010 1 -- 9 14 3 Lincoln North Star 041 000 5 -- 10 8 3

W--Ford. L--Goodner. 2B--KEA, Novacek 2, Larson, Burns, Skala; LNS, Goff. 3B--LNS, Coleman. HR--LNS, Seip.

MILLARD WEST 12, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 4

Lincoln Southwest 010 101 1 -- 4 9 0 Millard West 102 333 x -- 12 13 2

W--Deremer. L--Shaffer. 2B--LSW, Ransom, Takahashi; MW, Venteicher, Lewis, Lanphear, Wilbeck. 3B--MW, Lewis. HR--MW, Williams.