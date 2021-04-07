Prep baseball scores, 4/7

Baseball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Elkhorn South 15, Millard North 8
Gretna 9, Omaha South 4
Millard South 4, Omaha Burke 3
Omaha Central 10, Concordia/BT/OC 9
Omaha Gross 13, Omaha Bryan 0
Omaha Skutt 13, Omaha Roncalli 3
Omaha Westside 14, Norris 4
Papillion-La Vista at Bellevue West
Papillion-La Vista South 16, Omaha North 0
Plattsmouth at Omaha Northwest, ccd.
Ralston at Bellevue East, ppd.
HIGHLIGHTS
Omaha Westside 14, Norris 4: The Warriors used a seven-run first inning to blow things open. RJ Gunderson went 4-for-4 with an RBI while JD DiPrima homered. Kale Fountain had two hits with an RBI for the Titans.
FRANK RYAN INVITATIONAL
At Millard West
Thursday's games
Lincoln Southwest vs. Elkhorn, 10 a.m.
Omaha Westside vs. Lincoln East, 1 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista vs. Millard South, 4 p.m.
Millard North vs. Millard West, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Lincoln Southwest/Elkhorn loser vs. Papillion-La Vista/Millard South loser, 10 a.m.
Omaha Westside/Lincoln East loser vs. Millard North/Millard West loser, 1 p.m.
Lincoln Southwest/Elkhorn winner vs. Papillion-La Vista/Millard South winner, 4 p.m.
Omaha Westside/Lincoln East winner vs. Millard North/Millard West winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Seventh place, 10 a.m.
Fifth place, 1 p.m.
Third place*, 4 p.m.
First place, 7 p.m.
* Millard West will play at 4 p.m. Saturday