Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn South 14, Lincoln Southwest 3
Grand Island 4, Lincoln Northeast 1
Lincoln East 7, Millard West 2
Lincoln Northwest 7, Crete 2
Papillion-La Vista South 10, Lincoln Northeast 0
Norris 3, Lincoln Southeast 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East 9, Ralston 2
Blair 14, Omaha Northwest 2
Elkhorn 15, Platte Valley 5
Elkhorn North 4, Bellevue West 3
Grand Island 6, Papillion-La Vista South 4
Malcolm 16, DC West 2
Millard North 3, Omaha Westside 1
Millard South 13, Papillion-La Vista 4
Waverly 12, Bennington 1
Wayne 8, Thurston-Cuming County 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Northwest 7, Crete 2: Alex Berry had a complete game with six strikeouts for the Falcons.
Grand Island 4, Lincoln Northeast 1: Bryson Hopkins drove in the lone run for the Rockets.
Papillion-La Vista South 10, Lincoln Northeast 0: Jaxon Volkmer got a hit and stolen base for the Rockets.
ELKHORN SOUTH 14, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 3
|Elkhorn South
|123
|242
|--
|14
|12
|0
|Lincoln Southwest
|003
|000
|--
|3
|8
|3
W--Songster. L--Baete. 2B--ES, Rauner; LSW, Pfeiffer. HR--ES, Mandina, Small; LSW, Newell.
GRAND ISLAND 4, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 1
|Grand Island
|001
|201
|0
|--
|4
|9
|1
|Lincoln Northeast
|001
|000
|0
|--
|1
|3
|3
W--Evans. L--Brandt. 2B--GI, Arends.
LINCOLN EAST 7, MILLARD WEST 2
|Lincoln East
|410
|110
|0
|--
|7
|9
|1
|Millard West
|000
|002
|0
|--
|2
|5
|3
W--Shortridge. L--Cole. 2B--MW, Driessen 2. 3B--LE, Worthley.
LINCOLN NORTHWEST 7, CRETE 2
|Crete
|000
|001
|1
|--
|2
|6
|1
|Lincoln Northwest
|000
|070
|x
|--
|7
|8
|0
W--Berry. L--Lomax. 2B--CRE, Tebrink, Heath; LNW, Kotik. 3B--CRE, Tebrink.
NORRIS 3, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 0
|Norris
|300
|000
|0
|--
|3
|6
|3
|Lincoln Southeast
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|4
|1
W--Papenhagen. L--Genthe. S--Fountain. 2B--LSE, Buettenback.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 10, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0
|Papillion-La Vista South
|004
|60
|--
|10
|9
|0
|Lincoln Northeast
|000
|00
|--
|0
|1
|3
W--Vallinch. L--Brown. 2B--PLVS, Rowe, Wallar.