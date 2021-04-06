Prep baseball scores, 4/6

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan 10, Lincoln High 0
Elkhorn North 11, Lincoln Christian 1
Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Pius X
Lincoln Southeast 11, Elkhorn 1
Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln North Star 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Beatrice 9, Crete 1
Bennington at Omaha Gross
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 15, Twin River 3
Columbus 4, Waverly 2
DC West 6, Arlington 4
Falls City 6, Auburn 2
Gretna 10, Blair 1
Norris 5, Ralston 4
Millard South at Creighton Prep
Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista
Omaha Roncalli 6, Wahoo/BN/LL 3
Omaha Skutt 13, Nebraska City 1
Omaha Westside 3, Elkhorn South 1
Millard North 16, Papillion-LaVista 5
Platte Valley 4, Platteview 4
Seward 17, Hastings 3
Wayne 4, South Sioux City 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Archbishop Bergan 10, Lincoln High 0: The first four batters in Bergan's lineup combined to go 9-for-12, including Conner Richmond's three hits. Carter Sintek limited the Links to just two hits.
Columbus 4, Waverly 2: Colin Flyr brought in the go-ahead run for the Discoverers in the fifth inning. Zane Schawang hit two triples and struck out 12 for the Vikings.
Elkhorn North 11, Lincoln Christian 1: Easton Mains and Isaiah Miller teamed up to throw five strong innings on the mound for Class B No. 9 Elkhorn North. Blake Boerger had the only hit for the Crusaders, who committed three errors and allowed seven unearned runs.
Falls City 6, Auburn 2: Both teams finished with three hits, but Falls City used three walks and Stephen Action's RBI single in a pivotal four-run fifth inning.
Lincoln Southeast 11, Elkhorn 1: The Knights used 12 singles to power past the Class B No. 2 Antlers. Connor Pfundt finished with three hits and a pair of RBIs, while only giving up one run.
Norris 5, Ralston 4: CJ Hood drew a walk-off walk in the bottom of the seventh for the Class B No. 1 Titans against No. 6 Ralston. Kale Fountain brought in the tying run on a single a few batters earlier.
Omaha Roncalli 6, Wahoo/BN/LL 3: Garrett Vosicka threw six scoreless frames for the Crimson Pride. Brennan Tarzian had two hits out of the No. 9 hole for the Warriors.
Omaha Skutt 13, Nebraska City 1: The Class B No. 7 SkyHawks ripped four doubles and got five strong innings from the pitching duo of Cade Sudbeck and Will Zimmerman. Clay Stovall had two hits to lead Nebraska City.
Seward 17, Hastings 3: A seven-run first and 10-run second inning led the Class B No. 10 Bluejays. Derek Erickson had three hits and three RBIs to lead Seward past No. 5 Hastings.