Prep baseball scores, 4/6

Platte Valley 4, Platteview 4

Seward 17, Hastings 3

Wayne 4, South Sioux City 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Archbishop Bergan 10, Lincoln High 0: The first four batters in Bergan's lineup combined to go 9-for-12, including Conner Richmond's three hits. Carter Sintek limited the Links to just two hits.

Columbus 4, Waverly 2: Colin Flyr brought in the go-ahead run for the Discoverers in the fifth inning. Zane Schawang hit two triples and struck out 12 for the Vikings.

Elkhorn North 11, Lincoln Christian 1: Easton Mains and Isaiah Miller teamed up to throw five strong innings on the mound for Class B No. 9 Elkhorn North. Blake Boerger had the only hit for the Crusaders, who committed three errors and allowed seven unearned runs.

Falls City 6, Auburn 2: Both teams finished with three hits, but Falls City used three walks and Stephen Action's RBI single in a pivotal four-run fifth inning.

Lincoln Southeast 11, Elkhorn 1: The Knights used 12 singles to power past the Class B No. 2 Antlers. Connor Pfundt finished with three hits and a pair of RBIs, while only giving up one run.