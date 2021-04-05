Prep baseball scores, 4/5

Papillion-La Vista 14, Omaha Gross 3

Papillion-La Vista South at Millard West

Seward 8, Nebraska City 0

Waverly 12, Bennington 3

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 24, DC West 0: Billy Humphrey and Zane Hoffman combined to allow just two hits over five innings of work for Beatrice on the mound. The Orangmen offense responded with 18 hits and a pair of seven run innings in the third and fourth innings. Max Reis led Beatrice at the plate with two doubles on three hits and two RBIs.

Branched Oak 9, Auburn 0: MaClain Beach and Maddox Meyer combined for a no-hitter and 10 strikeouts. Beach, Travis Nelson and Hayden Frank each homered for the Bucks.

Kearney 10, Lincoln Northeast 5: Seven Bearcats combined for 11 hits. Logan Hunt had two hits and three RBIs for the Rockets.

Lincoln East 7, Archbishop Bergan 4: Cooper Erikson had a double, and Sam Wragge struck out 10, allowing four runs in six innings for the Spartans.

Lincoln Pius X 8, Ralston 5: Colby Chapelle went 4-for-4 and Joe Heim had three hits, including a double, to power the Bolts.