Prep baseball scores, 4/5

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney 10, Lincoln Northeast 5
Lincoln East 7, Archbishop Bergan 4
Lincoln Pius X 8, Ralston 5
Wahoo/BN/LL 6, Crete 5
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 7, Platteview 5
Beatrice 24, DC West 0
Bellevue East 12, Arlington 6
Bellevue West 12, Elkhorn South 9
Blair 15, Concordia/BT/OC 10
Branched Oak 9, Auburn 0
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 8, St. Paul/Palmer 5
Creighton Prep 11-6, Rockhurst, Mo. 1-7
GACC-SS-WPB 1, Wayne 0
Hastings 10, Platteview 2
Millard North 5, Gretna 2
Mount Michael 14, Fort Calhoun 1
Norris 11, Elkhorn 6
Omaha Northwest 22, Omaha Bryan 12
Omaha Westside 5, Columbus 3
Papillion-La Vista 14, Omaha Gross 3
Papillion-La Vista South at Millard West
Seward 8, Nebraska City 0
Waverly 12, Bennington 3
HIGHLIGHTS
Beatrice 24, DC West 0: Billy Humphrey and Zane Hoffman combined to allow just two hits over five innings of work for Beatrice on the mound. The Orangmen offense responded with 18 hits and a pair of seven run innings in the third and fourth innings. Max Reis led Beatrice at the plate with two doubles on three hits and two RBIs.
Branched Oak 9, Auburn 0: MaClain Beach and Maddox Meyer combined for a no-hitter and 10 strikeouts. Beach, Travis Nelson and Hayden Frank each homered for the Bucks.
Kearney 10, Lincoln Northeast 5: Seven Bearcats combined for 11 hits. Logan Hunt had two hits and three RBIs for the Rockets.
Lincoln East 7, Archbishop Bergan 4: Cooper Erikson had a double, and Sam Wragge struck out 10, allowing four runs in six innings for the Spartans.
Lincoln Pius X 8, Ralston 5: Colby Chapelle went 4-for-4 and Joe Heim had three hits, including a double, to power the Bolts.
Norris 11, Elkhorn 6: Jagger Amend had four RBIs for the Titans, who also received two-hit nights from Ryan Gouldin, CJ Hood and Eaden Holt.