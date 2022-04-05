Prep baseball scores, 4/5

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn North at Lincoln Christian

Fremont 15, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln Northeast 5, Lincoln Pius X 3

Lincoln Southeast 14, Elkhorn 9

Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln North Star 2

Wahoo/BN/LL 15, Omaha Roncalli 3

OTHER SCHOOLS

Beatrice at Crete

Bennington 9, Omaha Gross 8

Blair at Gretna

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 13, Twin River 1

Columbus 12, Waverly 2

DC West at Arlington

Falls City at Auburn

Hastings 13, Seward 3

Malcolm 14, Fort Calhoun 4

Millard North at Papillion-La Vista South

Millard South 5, Creighton Prep 0

Nebraska City at Omaha Skutt

Norris 13, Ralston 1

Norfolk at Omaha Central

Omaha Northwest at Gretna

Omaha Westside at Elkhorn South

Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Burke

Platte Valley 6, Platteview 5

Wayne 11, South Sioux City 4

HIGHLIGHTS

Columbus 12, Waverly 2: The Discoverers scored in every inning including seven in the first two innings to build a 7-1 lead. Jack Fraust had two RBIs along with a triple out of the leadoff spot while Cody Zrust hammered a home run. Levi Powell had an RBI and double for the Vikings.

Fremont 15, Lincoln High 0: Fremont put up an 11-run second innings to blast past the Links as Ryan Winter blasted a double and drove in four runs. Pitcher Brandt Phillips was impressive on the bump pitching five scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts. Jacob Robison and Kyren Koch had the only two hits for Lincoln High.

Hastings 13, Seward 3: The Tigers had 15 hits, including four doubles with two of those coming from Tyson Lebar, who had five RBIs. Drew Covalt, Derek Erickson and Cameron Olson each drove in runs for the Bluejays.

Malcolm 14, Fort Calhoun 4: Elliot Robotham knocked in six runs and Mason Wisnieski went 2-for-3 with four RBIs to lead the Clippers.

Norris 13, Ralston 1: Landon Meyer went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and three RBIs while Eaden Holt smacked a home run to lead the No. 2 Titans past the Rams.

FRANK RYAN INVITATIONAL

At Millard West

Thursday's games

Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10 a.m.

Millard South vs. Papillion-La Vista, 1 p.m.

Omaha Westside vs. Millard North, 4 p.m.

Millard West vs. Elkhorn, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Omaha Westside/Millard North loser vs. Millard West/Elkhorn loser, 10 a.m.

Lincoln East/Lincoln Southwest loser vs. Millard South/Papillion-La Vista loser, 1 p.m.

Lincoln East/Lincoln Southwest winner vs. Millard South/Papillion-La Vista winner, 4 p.m.

Omaha Westside/Millard North winner vs. Millard West/Elkhorn winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

7th place, 10 a.m.

5th place, 1 p.m.

3rd place, 4 p.m.

1st place, 7 p.m.

