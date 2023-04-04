Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont 15, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Pius X 9, Lincoln Northeast 3
Lincoln Southeast 8, Elkhorn 6
Lincoln Southwest 1, Lincoln North Star 0
Wahoo/BN/LL 13, Omaha Roncalli 3
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 15, Fairbury 2
Arlington 5, DC West 4
Auburn 10, Falls City 8
Bellevue West 7, Omaha Burke 5
Columbus 5, Waverly 4
Gretna 4-9, Millard North 3-5
Malcolm 10, Fort Calhoun 0
People are also reading…
Millard South 6, Papillion-La Vista South 5
Nebraska City 10, Omaha Skutt 6
Norris 13, Ralston 0
Omaha Bryan 15, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Omaha Central 16, Omaha Benson 2
Omaha Northwest 5, Bellevue East 3
Papillion-La Vista 11, Omaha South 1
Platte Valley 5, Platteview 2
Plattsmouth 14, South Sioux City 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Southeast 8, Elkhorn 6: Max Buettenback had a team-high two RBIs and two doubles for the Knights.
Wahoo/BN/LL 13, Omaha Roncalli 3: Trenton Barry drove in eight RBIs and hit two home runs for the Warriors.
Fremont 15, Lincoln High 0: PJ Shamblen hit a triple for the Links and Dom Escovedo threw five scoreless innings for the Tigers.
LINCOLN PIUS X 9, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 3
|Lincoln Northeast
|000
|000
|3
|--
|3
|5
|3
|Lincoln Pius X
|530
|100
|x
|--
|9
|7
|0
W--Richeson. L--Hopkins. 2B--LNE, Bjorkman; LPX, Bugbee. HR--LPX, Kortum.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 1, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 0
|Lincoln North Star
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|3
|1
|Lincoln Southwest
|010
|000
|x
|--
|1
|0
|2
W--Wenta. L--Coleman. S--Humphrey.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 8, ELKHORN 6
|Elkhorn
|102
|000
|3
|--
|6
|11
|1
|Lincoln Southeast
|103
|310
|x
|--
|8
|6
|2
W--Buettenback. L--K. Schenck. 2B--ELK, Salvatore, Schenck; LSE, Buettenback 2, Dills. 3B--ELK, Schroeder. HR--LSE, Jesske.
WAHOO/BN/LL 13, OMAHA RONCALLI 3
|Omaha Roncalli
|210
|00
|--
|3
|9
|2
|Wahoo/BN/LL
|334
|12
|--
|13
|11
|1
W--Lofgren. L--Fehringer. 2B--OR, Yetter 2, Rheinheimer; W/BN/LL, Barry 2, Johnston. HR--W/BN/LL, Barry 2, Booth.
FREMONT 15, LINCOLN HIGH 0
|Lincoln High
|000
|00
|--
|0
|1
|5
|Fremont
|2110
|2x
|--
|15
|9
|2
W--Escovido. L--Shamblen. 2B--FRE, Ridder, Pix. 3B--LH, Shamblen.