Prep baseball scores, 4/4

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney 10, Lincoln Lincoln Northeast 7

Lincoln Christian 6-9, Maxwell-St. Pat's 2-0

Lincoln East 1, Fremont 0

Ralston 7, Lincoln Pius X 4

Wahoo/BN/LL 16, Crete 4

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arlington at Bellevue East

Auburn 5, Raymond Central 2

Bellevue West at Creighton Prep

Bennington 14, Waverly 7

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 14, St. Paul/Palmer 2

Elkhorn South at Millard South

Millard North at Gretna

Millard West at Papillion-La Vista South

Mount Michael 9, Fort Calhoun 0

Nebraska City 16, Seward 13

Norris 2, Elkhorn 1

Omaha Gross 12, DC West 3

Omaha Westside 3, Columbus 2

Platteview 7, Adams Central 0

Platteview 12, Hastings 2

Wayne 1, GACC-SS-WPB 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Kearney 10, Lincoln Northeast 7: Nolan Smith went 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the Bearcats. Cody Bruss struck out eight on the mound for the Rockets.

Lincoln East 1, Fremont 0: The Spartans won a walk-off balk. Jalen Worthley won the pitcher's duel with 11 strikeouts and just two hits in six scoreless innings. Three different East players recorded a hit, including Cooper Erikson's double.

Ralston 7, Lincoln Pius X 4: Tyrus Petsche homered in the bottom of the first inning for Lincoln Pius X and Grant Nottlemann added a triple for the Bolts.

Norris 2, Elkhorn 1: A fourth-inning home run by Dalten Schmidt was the difference in the game. Kale Fountain hit a RBI single in the win as well.

Bennington 14, Waverly 7: Riley March went 1-for-3, but accounted for four RBIs and a home run to lead Waverly. Drew Miller added two hits and a triple for the Vikings.

Auburn 5, Raymond Central 2: Rylan Stover had two hits to lead the Raymond Central offense. Austin Lavigne led Auburn with two doubles and an RBI.

Nebraska City 16, Seward 13: Derek Erickson doubled twice and drove in a run in his three hits for Seward. Cameron Olson added three hits and four RBIs for the Blue Jays. Cael Kreifel led Nebraska City with three hits, five RBIs and a home run. Sloan Pelican added a homer and three RBIs for Nebraska City.

