Prep baseball scores, 4/30

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Arlington at Wahoo/BN/LL
Archbishop Bergan 4, Lincoln North Star 3
Lincoln Pius X 10, Columbus 6
BELLEVUE INVITATIONAL
Lincoln Southeast 13, Bellevue West 7
Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Central, 4:30 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista vs. Bellevue East, 6 p.m.
Gretna 7, Elkhorn 5
Saturday's games
1st: Lincoln Southeast vs. Gretna, 12:30 p.m.
3rd: Bellevue West vs. Elkhorn, 10 a.m.
5th: Omaha Bryan/Omaha Central winner vs. Papillion-La Vista/Bellevue East winner, 12:30 p.m.
7th: Omaha Bryan/Omaha Central loser vs. Papillion-La Vista/Bellevue East loser, 10 a.m.
DON KRAFT INVITATIONAL
At Millard South
Creighton Prep 5, Millard West 0
Millard North 11, Lincoln Northeast 2
Omaha Westside 4, Lincoln East 2
Millard South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 12:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
1st: Millard South/Papillion-La Vista South winner vs. Omaha Westside, TBA
3rd: Millard South/Papillion-La Vista South loser vs. Lincoln East, TBA
5th: Creighton Prep vs. Millard North, TBA
7th: Millard West vs. Lincoln Northeast, TBA
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central vs. GACC-SS-WPB
Adams Central 8, Twin River 2
Bennington at Elkhorn North
Blair 12, DC West 5
Crete 5, Fairbury 3
GACC-SS-WPB at Twin River
Hastings 14, Branched Oak 7
Nebraska City at Ralston
Norfolk at Thurston-Cuming County
Omaha Roncalli 6, Mount Michael 0
Omaha Skutt 2, Omaha Gross 1
Omaha South 3, Plattsmouth 2
Platteview 4, Fort Calhoun 3
Seward at Grand Island
Waverly 3, Norris 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Archbishop Bergan 4, Lincoln North Star 3: A three-run fifth innings put the Knights over the top as Sam Gifford had a two-run double to lead the offense. Davis Jones went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Navigators.
Crete 5, Fairbury 3: A three-run sixth inning catapulted the Cardinals to victory as Braden Schmeckpeper led the way ripping a two-run triple. Jaxson Dittmer pitched a complete game striking out eight batters.
Hastings 14, Branched Oak 7: The Tiger's went off for 14 runs on 14 hits while Trayton Newman hits two home runs and Luke Brooks drove in five RBIs. Connor Zegar, Jacob Schweitzer and Gavan Dunse each had two RBIs for the Bucks.
Lincoln Pius X 10, Columbus 6: Josh Moore doubled and had three RBIs while Ben Mitchell went 2-for-4 knocking in two runs to push the Thunderbolts past the Discoverers.
Waverly 3, Norris 2: Levi Powell had a left field single in the fifth inning that brought home the go-ahead run to lead No. 9 Waverly over the top-ranked Titans. Peyton Engel had a complete game striking out five.