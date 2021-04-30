 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep baseball scores, 4/30
0 comments
agate

Prep baseball scores, 4/30

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Arlington at Wahoo/BN/LL

Archbishop Bergan 4, Lincoln North Star 3

Lincoln Pius X 10, Columbus 6

BELLEVUE INVITATIONAL

Lincoln Southeast 13, Bellevue West 7

Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Central, 4:30 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista vs. Bellevue East, 6 p.m.

Gretna 7, Elkhorn 5

Saturday's games

1st: Lincoln Southeast vs. Gretna, 12:30 p.m.

3rd: Bellevue West vs. Elkhorn, 10 a.m.

5th: Omaha Bryan/Omaha Central winner vs. Papillion-La Vista/Bellevue East winner, 12:30 p.m.

7th: Omaha Bryan/Omaha Central loser vs. Papillion-La Vista/Bellevue East loser, 10 a.m.

DON KRAFT INVITATIONAL

At Millard South

Creighton Prep 5, Millard West 0

Millard North 11, Lincoln Northeast 2  

Omaha Westside 4, Lincoln East 2

Millard South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

1st: Millard South/Papillion-La Vista South winner vs. Omaha Westside, TBA

3rd: Millard South/Papillion-La Vista South loser vs. Lincoln East, TBA

5th: Creighton Prep vs. Millard North, TBA

7th: Millard West vs. Lincoln Northeast, TBA

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central vs. GACC-SS-WPB

Adams Central 8, Twin River 2

Bennington at Elkhorn North

Blair 12, DC West 5

Crete 5, Fairbury 3

GACC-SS-WPB at Twin River

Hastings 14, Branched Oak 7

Nebraska City at Ralston

Norfolk at Thurston-Cuming County

Omaha Roncalli 6, Mount Michael 0

Omaha Skutt 2, Omaha Gross 1

Omaha South 3, Plattsmouth 2

Platteview 4, Fort Calhoun 3

Seward at Grand Island

Waverly 3, Norris 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Archbishop Bergan 4, Lincoln North Star 3: A three-run fifth innings put the Knights over the top as Sam Gifford had a two-run double to lead the offense. Davis Jones went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Navigators. 

Crete 5, Fairbury 3: A three-run sixth inning catapulted the Cardinals to victory as Braden Schmeckpeper led the way ripping a two-run triple. Jaxson Dittmer pitched a complete game striking out eight batters. 

Hastings 14, Branched Oak 7: The Tiger's went off for 14 runs on 14 hits while Trayton Newman hits two home runs and Luke Brooks drove in five RBIs. Connor Zegar, Jacob Schweitzer and Gavan Dunse each had two RBIs for the Bucks. 

Lincoln Pius X 10, Columbus 6: Josh Moore doubled and had three RBIs while Ben Mitchell went 2-for-4 knocking in two runs to push the Thunderbolts past the Discoverers. 

Waverly 3, Norris 2: Levi Powell had a left field single in the fifth inning that brought home the go-ahead run to lead No. 9 Waverly over the top-ranked Titans. Peyton Engel had a complete game striking out five. 

High school baseball logo 2014

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Scott Frost's full 10-minute press conference leading up to Spring Game

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News