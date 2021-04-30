Prep baseball scores, 4/30

Platteview 4, Fort Calhoun 3

Seward at Grand Island

Waverly 3, Norris 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Archbishop Bergan 4, Lincoln North Star 3: A three-run fifth innings put the Knights over the top as Sam Gifford had a two-run double to lead the offense. Davis Jones went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Navigators.

Crete 5, Fairbury 3: A three-run sixth inning catapulted the Cardinals to victory as Braden Schmeckpeper led the way ripping a two-run triple. Jaxson Dittmer pitched a complete game striking out eight batters.

Hastings 14, Branched Oak 7: The Tiger's went off for 14 runs on 14 hits while Trayton Newman hits two home runs and Luke Brooks drove in five RBIs. Connor Zegar, Jacob Schweitzer and Gavan Dunse each had two RBIs for the Bucks.

Lincoln Pius X 10, Columbus 6: Josh Moore doubled and had three RBIs while Ben Mitchell went 2-for-4 knocking in two runs to push the Thunderbolts past the Discoverers.

Waverly 3, Norris 2: Levi Powell had a left field single in the fifth inning that brought home the go-ahead run to lead No. 9 Waverly over the top-ranked Titans. Peyton Engel had a complete game striking out five.

