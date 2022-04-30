Prep baseball scores, 4/30

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Concordia/BT/OC at Wahoo/BN/LL, ccd.
Kearney 19, Lincoln Southwest 3
BELLEVUE WEST TOURNAMENT
1st: Gretna 9, Lincoln Southeast 5
3rd: Bellevue West 8, Bellevue East 4
5th: Omaha Central vs. Papillion-La Vista, ccd.
7th: Omaha Bryan vs. Elkhorn
DON KRAFT INVITTATIONAL
1st: Lincoln East vs. Millard West, ccd.
3rd: Creighton Prep 15, Millard South 10, 9 inn.
5th: Omaha Westside vs. Papillion-LV South, ccd.
7th: Lincoln Northeast vs. Millard North, ccd.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central at DC West
Arlington at Thurston-Cuming County
Auburn at Hastings
Malcolm at Falls City
Omaha Northwest vs. Adams Central
Omaha Northwest at DC West
Wayne at Platte Valley
HIGHLIGHTS
Kearney 19, Lincoln Southwest 3: The Bearcats exploded in the top of the first inning, rocking Silver Hawk starter Thomas Fraley to a tune of six runs with four more later in the inning. 10 different players had RBIs for Kearney including two each from Dawson Stutz, Korben Rich and Karter Lee. Blake Waring had a triple with a run batted in for Southwest.