agate

Prep baseball scores, 4/30

  • Updated
Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Concordia/BT/OC at Wahoo/BN/LL, ccd.

Kearney 19, Lincoln Southwest 3

BELLEVUE WEST TOURNAMENT

1st: Gretna 9, Lincoln Southeast 5

3rd: Bellevue West 8, Bellevue East 4

5th: Omaha Central vs. Papillion-La Vista, ccd.

7th: Omaha Bryan vs. Elkhorn

DON KRAFT INVITTATIONAL

1st: Lincoln East vs. Millard West, ccd.

3rd: Creighton Prep 15, Millard South 10, 9 inn.

5th: Omaha Westside vs. Papillion-LV South, ccd.

7th: Lincoln Northeast vs. Millard North, ccd.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central at DC West

Arlington at Thurston-Cuming County

Auburn at Hastings

Malcolm at Falls City

Omaha Northwest vs. Adams Central

Omaha Northwest at DC West

Wayne at Platte Valley

HIGHLIGHTS 

Kearney 19, Lincoln Southwest 3: The Bearcats exploded in the top of the first inning, rocking Silver Hawk starter Thomas Fraley to a tune of six runs with four more later in the inning. 10 different players had RBIs for Kearney including two each from Dawson Stutz, Korben Rich and Karter Lee. Blake Waring had a triple with a run batted in for Southwest. 

High school baseball logo 2014
