Prep baseball scores, 4/3
Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue West 14, Lincoln Northeast 6

Hastings 6, Lincoln East 2

Millard West 6, Lincoln North Star 4

VAN METRE TOURNAMENT

Bellevue East 3, Omaha South 2

Lincoln High 16, Omaha Northwest 6

Omaha Central 20, Omaha Burke 12

Omaha North 10, Omaha Bryan 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Blair 5, Columbus 4

Elkhorn 10, Bennington 2 

Grand Island 8-6, Elkhorn North 5-2

Millard South 17, Kearney 13

Millard West 9, Kearney 2

Omaha Westside 4, Millard North 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Bellevue West 14, Lincoln Northeast 6: Sophomore Dakota Thomas went 3-for-4, including a double for Northeast.

Hastings 6, Lincoln East 2: Keegan Brink scored a run and had three hits, including two doubles for the Spartans. The Spartans couldn't overcome Hastings' four runs in the first inning.

Millard West 6, Lincoln North Star 4: Barrett Golf recorded two runs on two hits, a double and an RBI for North Star. Millard West pitcher Sam Novotny recorded eight strikeouts over five innings.

