Prep baseball scores, 4/3

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 14, Lincoln Northeast 6
Hastings 6, Lincoln East 2
Millard West 6, Lincoln North Star 4
VAN METRE TOURNAMENT
Bellevue East 3, Omaha South 2
Lincoln High 16, Omaha Northwest 6
Omaha Central 20, Omaha Burke 12
Omaha North 10, Omaha Bryan 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Blair 5, Columbus 4
Elkhorn 10, Bennington 2
Grand Island 8-6, Elkhorn North 5-2
Millard South 17, Kearney 13
Millard West 9, Kearney 2
Omaha Westside 4, Millard North 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Bellevue West 14, Lincoln Northeast 6: Sophomore Dakota Thomas went 3-for-4, including a double for Northeast.
Hastings 6, Lincoln East 2: Keegan Brink scored a run and had three hits, including two doubles for the Spartans. The Spartans couldn't overcome Hastings' four runs in the first inning.