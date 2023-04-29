Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 15, Raymond Central 4
Lincoln Northwest 14, Lincoln High 2
Lincoln Southwest 7, Kearney 5
Wahoo/BN/LL 21, Concordia/TB/OC 10
DON KRAFT INVITATIONAL
1st: Lincoln East 7, Millard West 3
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 16, DC West 6
Arlington 9, Louisville 4
Auburn 15, Omaha Bryan 2
Bellevue East 2, Omaha Central 1
GACC-SS-WPB 3, Thurston-Cuming County 1
Grand Island 9-7, Elkhorn South 4-16
Gretna 8, Elkhorn 2
Malcolm 16, Falls City 1
Omaha Gross 17, Ralston 6
LINCOLN EAST 7, MILLARD WEST 3
|Millard West
|000
|003
|0
|--
|3
|4
|2
|Lincoln East
|031
|300
|X
|--
|7
|9
|1
W--Mick. L--Hartnett. S--. 2B--Lincoln East, Peterson. 3B--Millard West, Venteicher. HR--Lincoln East, Peltz.
LINCOLN NORTHWEST 14, LINCOLN HIGH 2
|Lincoln High
|200
|00
|--
|2
|3
|3
|Lincoln Northwest
|218
|3X
|--
|14
|17
|2
W--Waring. L--Robison. 2B--Lincoln Northwest, Aldridge 2, Schulz. 3B--Lincoln Northwest, Swanson, Barrett, Waring. HR--.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 7, KEARNEY 5
|Lincoln Southwest
|222
|000
|1
|--
|7
|16
|0
|Kearney
|201
|101
|0
|--
|5
|10
|3
W--Humphrey. L--Anderson. S--Engelbart. 2B--Lincoln Southwest, Ransom; Kearney, Burns, Smith.
WAHOO/BN/LL 21, CONCORDIA/BT/OCA 10
|Wahoo/BN/LL
|302
|286
|--
|21
|14
|2
|Concordia/BT/OCA
|400
|501
|--
|10
|12
|2
W--Christen. L--Hughes. 2B--Wahoo/BN/LL, Ohnoutka, Barry, Lofgren; Concordia/BT/OCA, Helton, Brown. 3B--Wahoo/BN/LL, Barry, Booth. HR--Wahoo/BN/LL, Barry, Hancock.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 14, RAYMOND CENTRAL 5
|Lincoln Christian
|223
|007
|0
|--
|14
|14
|0
|Raymond Central
|003
|020
|0
|--
|5
|7
|0
W--Workman. L--Schultz. 2B--Lincoln Christian, Johnson, Wienke 2; Raymond Central, Kliment, Peterson. HR--Lincoln Christian, Watson, Johnson.