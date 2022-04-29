 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep baseball scores, 4/29

  • 0

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bennington 10, Lincoln Christian 0

Lincoln Pius X at Columbus, ccd.

Wahoo/BN/LL at Arlington, ccd.

BELLEVUE INVITATIONAL

Omaha Central 5, Omaha Bryan 1 

Lincoln Southeast 9, Bellevue East 4

Papillion-La Vista 4, Elkhorn 1

Gretna 3, Bellevue West 2

DON KRAFT INVITATIONAL

Omaha Westside 7, Lincoln Northeast 2

Lincoln East 15, Millard South 1 

Millard West 4, Creighton Prep 3

Papillion-LV South 13, Millard North 3

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central at Twin River, ccd.

People are also reading…

Central City/Fullerton/Centura at Twin River, ccd. 

Crete at Fairbury, ccd.

GACC-SS-WPB at Adams Central, ccd. 

GACC-SS-WPB at Twin River, ccd. 

Norfolk 5, Thurston-Cuming County 1

Omaha Skutt 4, Omaha Gross 2

Platteview 8, Fort Calhoun 4

Plattsmouth 5, Omaha South 4

High school baseball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News