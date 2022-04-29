Prep baseball scores, 4/29

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bennington 10, Lincoln Christian 0
Lincoln Pius X at Columbus, ccd.
Wahoo/BN/LL at Arlington, ccd.
BELLEVUE INVITATIONAL
Omaha Central 5, Omaha Bryan 1
Lincoln Southeast 9, Bellevue East 4
Papillion-La Vista 4, Elkhorn 1
Gretna 3, Bellevue West 2
DON KRAFT INVITATIONAL
Omaha Westside 7, Lincoln Northeast 2
Lincoln East 15, Millard South 1
Millard West 4, Creighton Prep 3
Papillion-LV South 13, Millard North 3
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central at Twin River, ccd.
Central City/Fullerton/Centura at Twin River, ccd.
Crete at Fairbury, ccd.
GACC-SS-WPB at Adams Central, ccd.
GACC-SS-WPB at Twin River, ccd.
Norfolk 5, Thurston-Cuming County 1
Omaha Skutt 4, Omaha Gross 2
Platteview 8, Fort Calhoun 4
Plattsmouth 5, Omaha South 4