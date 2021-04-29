Prep baseball scores, 4/29

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln High
Lincoln Pius X at Norfolk
Wahoo/BN/LL at DC West
BELLEVUE INVITATIONAL
Bellevue West 16, Omaha Bryan 1
Lincoln Southeast vs. Omaha Central, 6 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista vs. Gretna, 4:30 p.m.
Elkhorn vs. Bellevue East, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Bellevue West/Omaha Bryan winner vs. Lincoln Southeast/Omaha Central winner, 3:30 p.m.
Bellevue West/Omaha Bryan loser vs. Lincoln Southeast/Omaha Central loser, 4:30 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista/Gretna winner vs. Elkhorn/Bellevue East winner, 6 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista/Gretna loser vs. Elkhorn/Bellevue East loser, 7 p.m.
DON KRAFT INVITATIONAL
At Millard South
Lincoln East 2, Creighton Prep 0
Millard South vs. Lincoln Northeast
Omaha Westside 3, Millard West 1
Papillion-La Vista South 4, Millard North 1
Friday's games
Creighton Prep vs. Millard West, 10 a.m.
Millard South/Lincoln Northeast loser vs. Papio South/Millard North loser, 12:30 p.m.
Lincoln East vs. Omaha Westside, 3 p.m.
Millard South/Lincoln Northeast winner vs. Papio South/Millard North winner, 12:30 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Auburn at Concordia/BT/OC
Bennington at Norris
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 13, Omaha North 2
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 10, Twin River 0
Columbus at Elkhorn South
Nebraska City at Falls City
Platte Valley at Plattsmouth
Platteview at Crete
Omaha Northwest at Omaha Burke
Ralston at Beatrice
Twin River at Omaha North
Wayne at Adams Central