Prep baseball scores, 4/29
Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln High

Lincoln Pius X at Norfolk

Wahoo/BN/LL at DC West

BELLEVUE INVITATIONAL

Bellevue West 16, Omaha Bryan 1

Lincoln Southeast vs. Omaha Central, 6 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista vs. Gretna, 4:30 p.m.

Elkhorn vs. Bellevue East, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Bellevue West/Omaha Bryan winner vs. Lincoln Southeast/Omaha Central winner, 3:30 p.m.

Bellevue West/Omaha Bryan loser vs. Lincoln Southeast/Omaha Central loser, 4:30 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista/Gretna winner vs. Elkhorn/Bellevue East winner, 6 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista/Gretna loser vs. Elkhorn/Bellevue East loser, 7 p.m.

DON KRAFT INVITATIONAL

At Millard South

Lincoln East 2, Creighton Prep 0

Millard South vs. Lincoln Northeast

Omaha Westside 3, Millard West 1

Papillion-La Vista South 4, Millard North 1

Friday's games

Creighton Prep vs. Millard West, 10 a.m.

Millard South/Lincoln Northeast loser vs. Papio South/Millard North loser, 12:30 p.m.

Lincoln East vs. Omaha Westside, 3 p.m.

Millard South/Lincoln Northeast winner vs. Papio South/Millard North winner, 12:30 p.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Auburn at Concordia/BT/OC

Bennington at Norris

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 13, Omaha North 2 

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 10, Twin River 0

Columbus at Elkhorn South

Nebraska City at Falls City

Platte Valley at Plattsmouth

Platteview at Crete

Omaha Northwest at Omaha Burke

Ralston at Beatrice

Twin River at Omaha North

Wayne at Adams Central

Waverly 10, Seward 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Waverly 10, Seward 0: Zane Schawang went three-for-three at the plate, scoring two runs and contributing an RBI for Waverly. Levi Powell and Payton Engel each had two hits, including a double.

High school baseball logo 2014

 

