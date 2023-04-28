Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Arlington vs. Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran
Columbus vs. Lincoln Pius X
Elkhorn North vs. Lincoln Northwest
Fort Calhoun vs. Lincoln Christian
DON KRAFT INVITATIONAL
Lincoln Northeast vs. Omaha Westside
Creighton Prep vs. Millard North
Millard West vs. Papillion-La Vista South
Millard South vs. Lincoln East
OTHER SCHOOLS
Beatrice vs. Bennington
Bellevue West vs. Bellevue East
Central City/Fullerton/Centura vs. Maxwell
Hastings vs. Raymond Central
Nebraska City vs. Ralston
Norfolk vs. Thurston-Cuming County
Norris vs. Waverly
Omaha Buena Vista vs. Omaha Bryan
Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha Central
Platteview vs. Concordia/Brownell/Omaha Christian
Plattsmouth vs. Omaha South
Seward vs. Louisville
Twin River vs. Adams Central