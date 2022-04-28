Prep baseball scores, 4/28

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln North Star 12, Lincoln High 2
Lincoln Pius X 3, Norfolk 2
Lincoln Southwest at Grand Island
DC West at Wahoo/BN/LL
BELLEVUE INVITATIONAL
Bellevue East 5, Omaha Central 1
Bellevue West 5, Papillion-La Vista 2
Gretna 10, Elkhorn 0
Lincoln Southeast 22, Omaha Bryan 0
Friday's games
At Bellevue East
Lincoln Southeast/Omaha Bryan loser vs. Omaha Central/Bellevue East loser, 3 p.m.
Lincoln Southeast/Omaha Bryan winner vs. Omaha Central/Bellevue East winner, 5:30 p.m.
At Bellevue West
Bellevue West/Papillion-La Vista loser vs. Elkhorn/Gretna loser, 3 p.m.
Bellevue West/Papillion-La Vista winner vs. Elkhorn/Gretna winner, 5:30 p.m.
DON KRAFT INVITATIONAL
Millard South vs. Lincoln Northeast, 7 p.m.
Lincoln East 4, Omaha Westside 1
Millard West 10, Millard North 3
Creighton Prep 9, Papillion-LV South 3
Friday's games
At Millard South
Millard South/Lincoln Northeast loser vs. Lincoln East/Omaha Westside loser, 10 a.m.
Millard South/Lincoln Northeast winner vs. Lincoln East/Omaha Westside winner, 1 p.m.
At Millard West
Millard West/Millard North loser vs. Creighton Prep/Papillion-LV South loser, 10 a.m.
Millard West/Millard North winner vs. Creighton Prep/Papillion-LV South winner, 1 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central at Wayne
Beatrice at Omaha South
Bennington 6, Norris 5
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 18, Omaha North 6
Central City/Fullerton/Centura at Twin River
Concordia/BT/OC 7, Auburn 6
Elkhorn North 11, Kearney 9
Elkhorn South at Columbus
Hastings 3, Raymond Central/Malcolm 0
Nebraska City 6, Falls City 2
Omaha Burke at Omaha Northwest
Omaha Gross 10, Mount Michael 0
Omaha North 9, Twin River 8
Omaha Roncalli 9, South Sioux City 2
Platteview 12, Crete 4
Plattsmouth at Platte Valley
Seward 9, Waverly 6
HIGHLIGHTS
Seward 9, Waverly 6: Seward and Waverly combined for 22 hits, led by the Bluejays' Finn Hochstein 3-for-4 day. Cameron Olson doubled for Seward and the Vikings tallied three doubles, powered by Peyton Engel's 2-for-4 performance.