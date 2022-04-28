 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep baseball scores, 4/28

  • Updated
  • 0

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln North Star 12, Lincoln High 2

Lincoln Pius X 3, Norfolk 2

Lincoln Southwest at Grand Island

DC West at Wahoo/BN/LL

BELLEVUE INVITATIONAL

Bellevue East 5, Omaha Central 1

Bellevue West 5, Papillion-La Vista 2

Gretna 10, Elkhorn 0

Lincoln Southeast 22, Omaha Bryan 0

Friday's games

At Bellevue East

Lincoln Southeast/Omaha Bryan loser vs. Omaha Central/Bellevue East loser, 3 p.m.

Lincoln Southeast/Omaha Bryan winner vs. Omaha Central/Bellevue East winner, 5:30 p.m.

At Bellevue West

People are also reading…

Bellevue West/Papillion-La Vista loser vs. Elkhorn/Gretna loser, 3 p.m.

Bellevue West/Papillion-La Vista winner vs. Elkhorn/Gretna winner, 5:30 p.m.

DON KRAFT INVITATIONAL

Millard South vs. Lincoln Northeast, 7 p.m.

Lincoln East 4, Omaha Westside 1

Millard West 10, Millard North 3

Creighton Prep 9, Papillion-LV South 3

Friday's games

At Millard South

Millard South/Lincoln Northeast loser vs. Lincoln East/Omaha Westside loser, 10 a.m.

Millard South/Lincoln Northeast winner vs. Lincoln East/Omaha Westside winner, 1 p.m.

At Millard West

Millard West/Millard North loser vs. Creighton Prep/Papillion-LV South loser, 10 a.m.

Millard West/Millard North winner vs. Creighton Prep/Papillion-LV South winner, 1 p.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central at Wayne

Beatrice at Omaha South

Bennington 6, Norris 5

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 18, Omaha North 6

Central City/Fullerton/Centura at Twin River

Concordia/BT/OC 7, Auburn 6

Elkhorn North 11, Kearney 9

Elkhorn South at Columbus

Hastings 3, Raymond Central/Malcolm 0

Nebraska City 6, Falls City 2

Omaha Burke at Omaha Northwest

Omaha Gross 10, Mount Michael 0

Omaha North 9, Twin River 8

Omaha Roncalli 9, South Sioux City 2

Platteview 12, Crete 4

Plattsmouth at Platte Valley

Seward 9, Waverly 6

HIGHLIGHTS

Seward 9, Waverly 6: Seward and Waverly combined for 22 hits, led by the Bluejays' Finn Hochstein 3-for-4 day. Cameron Olson doubled for Seward and the Vikings tallied three doubles, powered by Peyton Engel's 2-for-4 performance.

High school baseball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 2022 NFL draft prospects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News