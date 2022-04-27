 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep baseball scores, 4/27

  • Updated
  • 0

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Creighton Prep 15, Lincoln Southwest 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue East 16, Omaha Benson 6

Omaha Northwest at Papillion-La Vista

Omaha Westside 7, Omaha Central 0

BELLEVUE INVITATIONAL

Thursday's games

At Bellevue East

Lincoln Southeast vs. Omaha Bryan, 5:30 p.m.

Omaha Central vs. Bellevue East, 3 p.m.

At Bellevue West

Bellevue West vs. Papillion-La Vista, 3 p.m.

Elkhorn vs. Gretna, 5:30 p.m.

Friday's games

At Bellevue East

Lincoln Southeast/Omaha Bryan loser vs. Omaha Central/Bellevue East loser, 3 p.m.

Lincoln Southeast/Omaha Bryan winner vs. Omaha Central/Bellevue East winner, 5:30 p.m.

At Bellevue West

Bellevue West/Papillion-La Vista loser vs. Elkhorn/Gretna loser, 3 p.m.

Bellevue West/Papillion-La Vista winner vs. Elkhorn/Gretna winner, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

1st place, 12:30 p.m.

3rd place, 10 a.m.

5th place, 12:30 p.m.

7th place, 10 a.m.

DON KRAFT INVITATIONAL

Thursday's games

At Millard South

Millard South vs. Lincoln Northeast, 7 p.m.

Lincoln East vs. Omaha Westside, 4 p.m.

Millard West vs. Millard North, 1 p.m.

Creighton Prep vs. Papillion-LV South, 10 a.m.

Friday's games

At Millard South

Millard South/Lincoln Northeast loser vs. Lincoln East/Omaha Westside loser, 10 a.m.

Millard South/Lincoln Northeast winner vs. Lincoln East/Omaha Westside winner, 1 p.m.

At Millard West

Millard West/Millard North loser vs. Creighton Prep/Papillion-LV South loser, 10 a.m.

Millard West/Millard North winner vs. Creighton Prep/Papillion-LV South winner, 1 p.m.

Saturday's games

1st place, TBA

3rd place, TBA

5th place, TBA

7th place, TBA

High school baseball logo 2014
