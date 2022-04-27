Prep baseball scores, 4/27

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Creighton Prep 15, Lincoln Southwest 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East 16, Omaha Benson 6
Omaha Northwest at Papillion-La Vista
Omaha Westside 7, Omaha Central 0
BELLEVUE INVITATIONAL
Thursday's games
At Bellevue East
Lincoln Southeast vs. Omaha Bryan, 5:30 p.m.
Omaha Central vs. Bellevue East, 3 p.m.
At Bellevue West
Bellevue West vs. Papillion-La Vista, 3 p.m.
Elkhorn vs. Gretna, 5:30 p.m.
Friday's games
At Bellevue East
Lincoln Southeast/Omaha Bryan loser vs. Omaha Central/Bellevue East loser, 3 p.m.
Lincoln Southeast/Omaha Bryan winner vs. Omaha Central/Bellevue East winner, 5:30 p.m.
At Bellevue West
Bellevue West/Papillion-La Vista loser vs. Elkhorn/Gretna loser, 3 p.m.
Bellevue West/Papillion-La Vista winner vs. Elkhorn/Gretna winner, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
1st place, 12:30 p.m.
3rd place, 10 a.m.
5th place, 12:30 p.m.
7th place, 10 a.m.
DON KRAFT INVITATIONAL
Thursday's games
At Millard South
Millard South vs. Lincoln Northeast, 7 p.m.
Lincoln East vs. Omaha Westside, 4 p.m.
Millard West vs. Millard North, 1 p.m.
Creighton Prep vs. Papillion-LV South, 10 a.m.
Friday's games
At Millard South
Millard South/Lincoln Northeast loser vs. Lincoln East/Omaha Westside loser, 10 a.m.
Millard South/Lincoln Northeast winner vs. Lincoln East/Omaha Westside winner, 1 p.m.
At Millard West
Millard West/Millard North loser vs. Creighton Prep/Papillion-LV South loser, 10 a.m.
Millard West/Millard North winner vs. Creighton Prep/Papillion-LV South winner, 1 p.m.
Saturday's games
1st place, TBA
3rd place, TBA
5th place, TBA
7th place, TBA