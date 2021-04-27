Prep baseball scores, 4/27

Lincoln East 20, Omaha Bryan 0: Keinan Lentell and AJ Evasco had a team-high two hits each as the Spartans drew 10 walks on the afternoon. Four Lincoln East pitchers combined to allow one hit.

Lincoln High 2, Platteview 1: Ethan Warren and Alex Gable both knocked in an RBI for the Links in the bottom of the third inning, and pitchers Gavin Wagner and Garrett Salisbury combined for eight strikeouts and just one hit.

Lincoln Southeast 14, Columbus 5: Connor Pfundt recorded three hits and two RBIs for Class A No. 10 Lincoln Southeast. Jared Topil added three RBIs and a double for the Knights, who started with a six-run first inning.

Nebraska City 8, Crete 5: Zach Tesarek doubled and finished with two hits for Nebraska City. Hayden Coyle added three hits for the Pioneers, while Maximus Connell led Crete with two hits and two RBIs.

Omaha North 9, Auburn 0: Omaha North's Nat Schlader limited Auburn to two hits and finished with six strikeouts in a complete-game effort. Brad Hall and Kael Clark picked up a hit apiece for Auburn.