Prep baseball scores, 4/27

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan 10, Lincoln Northeast 1
Elkhorn South 14, Lincoln North Star 3
Lincoln East 20, Omaha Bryan 0
Lincoln High 2, Platteview 1
Lincoln Southeast 14, Columbus 5
St. Paul 2-3, Lincoln Christian 1-8
Wahoo/BN/LL at Bennington
Waverly 5, Lincoln Pius X 3
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue West at Millard West
Blair at Elkhorn North
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4, Adams Central 2
Elkhorn 18, Omaha Gross 7
Gretna 6, Norris 0
Hastings 11, Fairbury 0
Kearney 7, Bellevue East 0
Millard South at Millard North
Nebraska City 8, Crete 5
Norfolk 9, South Sioux City 1
Omaha North 9, Auburn 0
Omaha Roncalli at Concordia/BT/OC
Papillion-La Vista South 14, Omaha Northwest 3
Platte Valley at Arlington
Ralston 8, Plattsmouth 5
Thurston-Cuming County at Fort Calhoun
Wayne 6, GACC-SS-WPB 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Archbishop Bergan 10, Lincoln Northeast 1: Logan Hunt had a hit and scored Lincoln High's lone run against Class A No. 6 Archbishop Bergan. Barrett Lodge tossed five innings for the Links and struck out three.
Elkhorn South 14, Lincoln North Star 3: Lynden Bruegman had a double and struck out nine on the mound for Lincoln North Star. Luke Jessen went 1-for-2 at the plate for Elkhorn South with a home run.
Gretna 6, Norris 0: Jackson Shelburne tamed Class B No. 1 Norris with six strikeouts and allowed just three hits. Caleb Schnell added two RBIs, two hits and three runs for the Dragons. Kale Consbruck, Brayson Mueller and Dane Small all collected a hit for Norris.
Hastings 11, Fairbury 0: Cameron Brumbaugh had two hits and was one of four Hastings batters who recorded two RBIs for the Class B No. 4 Tigers. Brody Kroll and Ethan Smith had the two hits for Fairbury.
Lincoln Christian 8, St. Paul 3: Lincoln Christian recorded eight runs on seven hits with all eight runs coming in the first two innings. Andrew Johnson and Jackson Emanuel each had two RBIs for the Crusaders.
Lincoln East 20, Omaha Bryan 0: Keinan Lentell and AJ Evasco had a team-high two hits each as the Spartans drew 10 walks on the afternoon. Four Lincoln East pitchers combined to allow one hit.
Lincoln High 2, Platteview 1: Ethan Warren and Alex Gable both knocked in an RBI for the Links in the bottom of the third inning, and pitchers Gavin Wagner and Garrett Salisbury combined for eight strikeouts and just one hit.
Lincoln Southeast 14, Columbus 5: Connor Pfundt recorded three hits and two RBIs for Class A No. 10 Lincoln Southeast. Jared Topil added three RBIs and a double for the Knights, who started with a six-run first inning.
Nebraska City 8, Crete 5: Zach Tesarek doubled and finished with two hits for Nebraska City. Hayden Coyle added three hits for the Pioneers, while Maximus Connell led Crete with two hits and two RBIs.
Omaha North 9, Auburn 0: Omaha North's Nat Schlader limited Auburn to two hits and finished with six strikeouts in a complete-game effort. Brad Hall and Kael Clark picked up a hit apiece for Auburn.
St. Paul 2, Lincoln Christian 1: Alex Bingham struck out nine batters and pitched all seven innings for Lincoln Christian. Bingham also recorded the lone RBI for the Crusaders.