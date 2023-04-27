Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 12, Lincoln Northeast 2
Lincoln North Star 14, Lincoln High 1
Lincoln Pius X 2, Norfolk 0
Lincoln Southeast 13, Omaha Central 3
Lincoln Southwest 6, Grand Island 2
Wahoo/BN/LL 5, DC West 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 29, Omaha North 4
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 15, Twin River 0
Concordia/BT/OCA 5, Auburn 0
Elkhorn North 7, Kearney 0
Elkhorn South 9, Columbus 1
Millard South 13, Omaha Westside 3
Norris 11, Bennington 1
Platteview 6, Crete 0
Plattsmouth 7, Platte Valley 0
Seward 10, Waverly 8
Wayne 5, Adams Central 0