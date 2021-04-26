Prep baseball scores, 4/26

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 12, Lincoln Christian 2
Hastings 5, Lincoln Pius X 2
Lincoln East 12, Lincoln Northeast 6
Lincoln North Star 5, Lincoln Southeast 4
Wahoo/BN/LL 12, Branched Oak 2
OTHER SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan 12, Omaha Gross 2
Arlington at Platteview
Beatrice 28, Nebraska City 5
Bellevue West 8, Bennington 4
Bishop LeBlond, Mo. 7, Falls City 2
Blair 6, Seward 4
DC West 9, South Sioux City 0
Elkhorn 11, Papillion-La Vista 10
Elkhorn South 15, Gretna 4
Fairbury 19, Auburn 7
Millard North 7, Creighton Prep 2
Millard South 13, Elkhorn North 4
Millard West 5, Omaha Westside 2
Mount Michael 5, Omaha North 3
Norfolk 10, Wayne 0
Omaha Central 12, Bellevue East 2
Omaha Roncalli 5, Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha Skutt 6, Ralston 4
Omaha South 5, Omaha Bryan 1
Plattsmouth 18, Fort Calhoun 16
Twin River 11-10, Maxwell 8-6
Waverly 20, Crete 4
HIGHLIGHTS
Beatrice 28, Nebraska City 5: Class B No. 3 Beatrice belted six home runs, including three and a grand slam from Adam Deboer. All three of Deboer's hits went the distance and totaled nine RBIs. Max Reis, Tucker Timmerman and Qwin Zabokrtsky added long balls for the Orangemen. Zach Tesarek added a grand slam for Nebraska City.
Blair 6, Seward 4: Brady Brown completed the Blair comeback with a walk-off grand slam as the Bears trailed 4-2 with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Finn Hochstein led Class B No. 8 Seward with a hit and two RBIs.
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 12, Lincoln Christian 2: Andrew Johnson had two hits an an RBI to lead Lincoln Christian offensively. Jake Watson also had two hits for the Crusaders.
Fairbury 19, Auburn 7: Austin Novotny went 5-for-5 for Fairbury that included four doubles and four RBIs. Bordy Darnell went 3-for-4 for Auburn with a double and home run.
Hastings 5, Lincoln Pius X 2: Lincoln Pius X recorded nine hits, but only mustered two runs in the loss against Class B No. 4 Hastings. Jase Woita collected two of the Bolts hits and added an RBI. Jack Finder also had a hit and an RBI for Pius X.
Wahoo/BN/LL 12, Branched Oak 2: Four different Wahoo/BN/LL batters collected two hits, including Tate Nelson and Storm Portsche who finished with four RBIs apiece. Nelson added a double and a home run to his credit. Connor Zegar had a hit and an RBI for Branched Oak.
Waverly 20, Crete 4: Nolan Wiese hit a home run, two triples and a single to lead Class B No. 9 Waverly past Crete with four RBIs. Wyatt Fanning added a 2-for-3 performance with a home run, double and four RBIs for the Vikings, while Payton Engel added three hits, a double and three RBIs.