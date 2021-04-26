Prep baseball scores, 4/26

Norfolk 10, Wayne 0

Omaha Central 12, Bellevue East 2

Omaha Roncalli 5, Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha Skutt 6, Ralston 4

Omaha South 5, Omaha Bryan 1

Plattsmouth 18, Fort Calhoun 16

Twin River 11-10, Maxwell 8-6

Waverly 20, Crete 4

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 28, Nebraska City 5: Class B No. 3 Beatrice belted six home runs, including three and a grand slam from Adam Deboer. All three of Deboer's hits went the distance and totaled nine RBIs. Max Reis, Tucker Timmerman and Qwin Zabokrtsky added long balls for the Orangemen. Zach Tesarek added a grand slam for Nebraska City.

Blair 6, Seward 4: Brady Brown completed the Blair comeback with a walk-off grand slam as the Bears trailed 4-2 with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Finn Hochstein led Class B No. 8 Seward with a hit and two RBIs.

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 12, Lincoln Christian 2: Andrew Johnson had two hits an an RBI to lead Lincoln Christian offensively. Jake Watson also had two hits for the Crusaders.