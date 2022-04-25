Prep baseball scores, 4/25

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 9, Lincoln Christian 5

Lincoln East 13, Lincoln Northeast 5

Lincoln Pius X 13, Hastings 5

Lincoln Southeast 7, Lincoln North Star 5

Wahoo/BN/LL 11, Malcolm 5

OTHER SCHOOLS

Fairbury 9, Auburn 8

Beatrice 4, Nebraska Cty 3

Bellevue East 10, Omaha Central 2

Bishop LeBlond, Mo. 6, Falls City 0

Blair 17, Seward 9

DC West 8, South Sioux City 2

Elkhorn at Papillion-La Vista

Gretna at Elkhorn South

Millard South at Elkhorn North

Omaha Burke at Millard North

Omaha Gross 7, Omaha Benson 0

Omaha North 13, Mount Michael 12

Omaha Skutt at Ralston

Omaha South 12, Omaha Bryan 1

Omaha Westside at Millard West

Platteview 2, Arlington 0

Plattsmouth 3, Fort Calhoun 1

Waverly 15, Crete 3

Wayne 11, Norfolk 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 4, Nebraska City 3: Deegan Nelson shut the door in the seventh inning with only a one run lead to give the Class B No. 3 Orangeman the one run win. Nelson and Treyten Henning each had an RBI as Beatrice also took advantage of five Pioneer errors.

Blair 17, Seward 9: The Bears came back from 8-4 scoring 13 unanswered runs to blow past the Bluejays. Shea Wendt led Blair with three RBIs including one of the four triples that the Bears hit. Brady Brown also had a triple with two RBIs out of the leadoff spot while Greyson Kay drove in three runs. Parker Hammond had two RBIs and scored three runs for Seward.

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 9, Lincoln Christian 5: Kyle Jensen's RBI single capped a seven-run sixth inning for the Kernels, who trailed 2-1. Catcher Jake Watson had two hits for the Crusaders.

Fairbury 9, Auburn 8: The Jeffs survived a late-inning rally from the Bulldogs who scored three runs in the seventh inning. Brendon Runge did it all for Fairbury hitting two doubles, driving in three runs while also pitching five innings. Wyatt Hauptmann ripped a double and had an RBI for Auburn.

Lincoln Pius X 13, Hastings 5: Reese Kortum had two hits, including a homer and Grant Nottleman drove in two to lead the Thunderbolts.

Wahoo/BN/LL 11, Malcolm 5: The Warriors scored five runs in the first and six in the fourth. Conor Booth was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double for Wahoo/BN/LL. Connor Zegar had three hits and Hayden Frank homered for Malcolm.

Waverly 15, Crete 3: The Vikings blast opened the gates with a 10-run first inning as Payton Engel led the offensive charge going 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs. Jake Bream and Riley Marsh each drove in two runs for Waverly. Tadd Te Brink and Conner Lomax each had RBIs for Crete.

