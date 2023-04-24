Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 13, Lincoln Christian 6
Lincoln East 7, Lincoln Northeast 4
Lincoln Pius X 4, Hastings 1
Lincoln Southeast 13, Lincoln North Star 2
OTHER SCHOOLS
Auburn 15, Fairbury 5
Beatrice 4, Nebraska City 3
Bennington 14, Omaha Northwest 2
DC West 1, Louisville 0
Malcolm 6, Wahoo/BN/LL 5
Norris 10, Adams Central 9
Omaha Benson 11, Omaha Buena Vista 1
Omaha Skutt 1, Ralston 0
Omaha Westside 3, Bellevue West 2
Plattsmouth 7, Fort Calhoun 4
Waverly 25, Lincoln Northwest 14
Wayne 3, Norfolk 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Auburn 15, Fairbury 5: A 10-run second inning was the difference for the Bulldogs, who racked up 13 hits. Noah Erickson doubled, and Travon Shaw and Jackson Warner both hit triples.
Beatrice 4, Nebraska City 3: Beatrice held off a seventh-inning rally, and got offense from Tucker Timmerman and Gage Wolter, who both had doubles.
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 13, Lincoln Christian 6: Mason Gorecki had a triple and three RBIs to lead the Kernels, who scored 10 runs in the first two innings. Blake Boerger had two hits for the Crusaders.
Lincoln Pius X 4, Hastings 1: Ian Woita threw a complete game, allowing just one run on six hits. Jesus Yanez had two hits at the top of the Bolts' lineup.
Malcolm 6, Wahoo/BN/LL 5: Malcolm pulled ahead with a four-run fifth inning. Hayden Frank doubled, Mason Wisnieski homered and Garrett England singled in the pivotal frame.
Norris 10, Adams Central 9: Logan Michel's bunt single scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning of a wild, back-and-forth battle.
Waverly 25, Lincoln Northwest 14: The two offenses produced a football score. Hunter Thoms had four hits and a triple for the Vikings; Jacob Paulsen hit three doubles for the Falcons.