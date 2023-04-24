Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 13, Lincoln Christian 6

Lincoln East 7, Lincoln Northeast 4

Lincoln Pius X 4, Hastings 1

Lincoln Southeast 13, Lincoln North Star 2

OTHER SCHOOLS

Auburn 15, Fairbury 5

Beatrice 4, Nebraska City 3

Bennington 14, Omaha Northwest 2

DC West 1, Louisville 0

Malcolm 6, Wahoo/BN/LL 5

Norris 10, Adams Central 9

Omaha Benson 11, Omaha Buena Vista 1

Omaha Skutt 1, Ralston 0

Omaha Westside 3, Bellevue West 2

Plattsmouth 7, Fort Calhoun 4

Waverly 25, Lincoln Northwest 14

Wayne 3, Norfolk 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Auburn 15, Fairbury 5: A 10-run second inning was the difference for the Bulldogs, who racked up 13 hits. Noah Erickson doubled, and Travon Shaw and Jackson Warner both hit triples.

Beatrice 4, Nebraska City 3: Beatrice held off a seventh-inning rally, and got offense from Tucker Timmerman and Gage Wolter, who both had doubles.

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 13, Lincoln Christian 6: Mason Gorecki had a triple and three RBIs to lead the Kernels, who scored 10 runs in the first two innings. Blake Boerger had two hits for the Crusaders.

Lincoln Pius X 4, Hastings 1: Ian Woita threw a complete game, allowing just one run on six hits. Jesus Yanez had two hits at the top of the Bolts' lineup.

Malcolm 6, Wahoo/BN/LL 5: Malcolm pulled ahead with a four-run fifth inning. Hayden Frank doubled, Mason Wisnieski homered and Garrett England singled in the pivotal frame.

Norris 10, Adams Central 9: Logan Michel's bunt single scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning of a wild, back-and-forth battle.

Waverly 25, Lincoln Northwest 14: The two offenses produced a football score. Hunter Thoms had four hits and a triple for the Vikings; Jacob Paulsen hit three doubles for the Falcons.