Prep baseball scores, 4/24

Mount Michael 15, Platte Valley 6: Mount Michael rallied from down 6-1 with a seven-run fourth inning. Cade Bridges drove in two runs for Platte Valley.

Omaha Northwest 11, Auburn 5: Northwest took control with a six-run fourth inning. Brody Darnell had three hits and scored two runs for Auburn.

Plattsmouth 7, Fairbury 5: Brody Kroll had three hits and scored three times for the Jeffs.

Seward 10, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4: Finn Hochstein drove in three runs to lead the Bluejays.

Waverly 8, Lincoln North Star 1: Zane Schawang and Jake Bream each had two hits, and Nash Peterson and Schawang combined for 11 strikeouts for Waverly.

