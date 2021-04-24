Prep baseball scores, 4/24

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus 9-, Lincoln Northeast 2-
Hastings 11, Wahoo/BN/LL 1
SPARTAN INVITATIONAL
1st: Millard South vs. Lincoln East, 12:30 p.m.
3rd: Lincoln Southwest vs. Norris, 12:30 p.m.
5th: Omaha Burke 14, Omaha Central 8
7th: Waverly 8, Lincoln North Star 1
MONARCH INVITATIONAL
1st: Millard West 4, Lincoln Southeast 0
3rd: Papillion-La Vista South 5, Papillion-La Vista 2
5th: Omaha Westside vs. Elkhorn South, 10 a.m.
7th: Lincoln Pius X vs. Gretna, 10 a.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan 10, Omaha Bryan 0
Arlington at Omaha North
Bellevue East at Millard North
Bellevue West 15, Omaha Gross 5
Bennington at Omaha Roncalli
Creighton Prep 10, Bennington 3
Grand Island at Kearney
Grand Island 6, Norfolk 3
Kearney at Omaha South
Maxwell at St. Paul (DH)
Millard North 4, Bellevue East 1
Mount Michael 15-, Platte Valley 6-
Omaha Northwest 11, Auburn 5
Omaha Roncalli at Creighton Prep
Omaha South at Norfolk
Plattsmouth 7, Fairbury 5
Ralston 8, Concordia/BT/OC 5
SEWARD INVITATIONAL
Seward 10, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4
Wayne vs. Branched Oak
HIGHLIGHTS
Columbus 9, Lincoln Northeast 2: CJ Fleeman scattered six hits and struck out four over six innings for Columbus. Dakota Thomas had two RBIs for the Rockets.
Hastings 11, Wahoo/BN/LL 1: Hastings pounded out 14 hits. Justin Musgrave had two hits and four RBIs to lead the Tigers. Ryan Raabe had two hits for the Warriors.
Mount Michael 15, Platte Valley 6: Mount Michael rallied from down 6-1 with a seven-run fourth inning. Cade Bridges drove in two runs for Platte Valley.
Omaha Northwest 11, Auburn 5: Northwest took control with a six-run fourth inning. Brody Darnell had three hits and scored two runs for Auburn.
Plattsmouth 7, Fairbury 5: Brody Kroll had three hits and scored three times for the Jeffs.
Seward 10, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4: Finn Hochstein drove in three runs to lead the Bluejays.
Waverly 8, Lincoln North Star 1: Zane Schawang and Jake Bream each had two hits, and Nash Peterson and Schawang combined for 11 strikeouts for Waverly.