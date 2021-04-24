 Skip to main content
Prep baseball scores, 4/24
Prep baseball scores, 4/24

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus 9-, Lincoln Northeast 2-

Hastings 11, Wahoo/BN/LL 1

SPARTAN INVITATIONAL

1st: Millard South vs. Lincoln East, 12:30 p.m.

3rd: Lincoln Southwest vs. Norris, 12:30 p.m.

5th: Omaha Burke 14, Omaha Central 8

7th: Waverly 8, Lincoln North Star 1

MONARCH INVITATIONAL

1st: Millard West 4, Lincoln Southeast 0

3rd: Papillion-La Vista South 5, Papillion-La Vista 2

5th: Omaha Westside vs. Elkhorn South, 10 a.m.

7th: Lincoln Pius X vs. Gretna, 10 a.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Archbishop Bergan 10, Omaha Bryan 0

Arlington at Omaha North

Bellevue East at Millard North

Bellevue West 15, Omaha Gross 5 

Bennington at Omaha Roncalli

Creighton Prep 10, Bennington 3

Grand Island at Kearney

Grand Island 6, Norfolk 3

Kearney at Omaha South

Maxwell at St. Paul (DH)

Millard North 4, Bellevue East 1

Mount Michael 15-, Platte Valley 6-

Omaha Northwest 11, Auburn 5

Omaha Roncalli at Creighton Prep

Omaha South at Norfolk

Plattsmouth 7, Fairbury 5

Ralston 8, Concordia/BT/OC 5

SEWARD INVITATIONAL

Seward 10, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4

Wayne vs. Branched Oak

HIGHLIGHTS

Columbus 9, Lincoln Northeast 2: CJ Fleeman scattered six hits and struck out four over six innings for Columbus. Dakota Thomas had two RBIs for the Rockets.

Hastings 11, Wahoo/BN/LL 1: Hastings pounded out 14 hits. Justin Musgrave had two hits and four RBIs to lead the Tigers. Ryan Raabe had two hits for the Warriors.

Mount Michael 15, Platte Valley 6: Mount Michael rallied from down 6-1 with a seven-run fourth inning. Cade Bridges drove in two runs for Platte Valley.

Omaha Northwest 11, Auburn 5: Northwest took control with a six-run fourth inning. Brody Darnell had three hits and scored two runs for Auburn.

Plattsmouth 7, Fairbury 5: Brody Kroll had three hits and scored three times for the Jeffs.

Seward 10, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4: Finn Hochstein drove in three runs to lead the Bluejays.

Waverly 8, Lincoln North Star 1: Zane Schawang and Jake Bream each had two hits, and Nash Peterson and Schawang combined for 11 strikeouts for Waverly.

