Prep baseball scores, 4/23

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus 5-13, Lincoln Northeast 1-15

SPARTAN INVITATIONAL

1st: Millard South 14, Lincoln East 10

3rd: Norris 14, Lincoln Southwest 6

5th: Omaha Burke 5, Waverly 1

7th: Elkhorn North 5, Lincoln North Star 0

MONARCH INVITATIONAL

1st: Millard West vs. Elkhorn South

3rd: Omaha Westside 14, Gretna 3

5th: Lincoln Southeast 19, Lincoln Pius X 13

7th: Papillion-La Vista vs. Papillion-LV South

OTHER SCHOOLS

Beatrice 1, Bellevue West 0

Bellevue East 9, Millard North 8

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 15, Seward 3

Creighton Prep 11, Seattle Prep, Wash. 1

Elkhorn 5, Hastings 2

Grand Island 17, Adams Central 1

Kearney at Norfolk

Kearney vs. Omaha South

Malcolm 9, Wayne 7

Millard North at Bellevue East

Omaha Benson at Arlington

Omaha North 8, Thurston-Cuming County 7

Omaha Northwest 17, Auburn 4

Omaha Northwest 28, Omaha Bryan 3

Omaha South 11, Norfolk 5

Platte Valley 5-9, Mount Michael 4-6

Plattsmouth 18, Fairbury 4

Ralston 10, Concordia/BT/OC 7

Raymond Central 14, Falls City 12

St. Paul/Palmer at Maxwell-St. Pat's (DH)

HIGHLIGHTS

Columbus 5, Lincoln Northeast 1: Kaleb Hunt hit a home run in the bottom of the second for the Rockets. Bentley Willison recorded a game-high three hits on four at-bats for Columbus.

Lincoln Northeast 15, Columbus 13: Northeast's Caleb Bruss hit for the cycle as part of a 5-for-5 performance at the plate. Needing a home run to complete the feat, Bruss swatted one over the fence in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Elkhorn North 5, Lincoln North Star 0: Jett Grossart and Isaiah Miller each hit a double for Elkhorn North while Ryan Harrahill earned a win on the mound and threw nine strikeouts.

Beatrice 1, Bellevue West 0: Nebraska recruit Tucker Timmerman struck out 13 and allowed only one hit in a complete-game effort for the Orangemen.

Central City/Centura/Fullerton 15, Seward 3: Cameron Olson was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs for Seward.

Norris 14, Lincoln Southwest 6: Kale Fountain homered and pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the Titans, who overcame an early four-run deficit with a five-run fifth inning that capitalized on two Southwest errors and a passed ball that led to a run.

Omaha Burke 5, Waverly 1: Omaha Burke scored three runs in the fifth and two in the six to pull away. Kaden Harris doubled for Waverly.

Omaha Northwest 17, Auburn 4: Sean Barth, David Messina and Blake Lorenzen each had three RBIs for Northwest. Travon Shaw knocked in two runs for Auburn.

Plattsmouth 18, Fairbury 4: Drew Iverson was 3-for-4 with five RBIs for Plattsmouth. Ethan Smith had two hits for Fairbury.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0