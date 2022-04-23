Prep baseball scores, 4/23

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus 5-13, Lincoln Northeast 1-15
SPARTAN INVITATIONAL
1st: Millard South 14, Lincoln East 10
3rd: Norris 14, Lincoln Southwest 6
5th: Omaha Burke 5, Waverly 1
7th: Elkhorn North 5, Lincoln North Star 0
MONARCH INVITATIONAL
1st: Millard West vs. Elkhorn South
3rd: Omaha Westside 14, Gretna 3
5th: Lincoln Southeast 19, Lincoln Pius X 13
7th: Papillion-La Vista vs. Papillion-LV South
OTHER SCHOOLS
Beatrice 1, Bellevue West 0
Bellevue East 9, Millard North 8
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 15, Seward 3
Creighton Prep 11, Seattle Prep, Wash. 1
Elkhorn 5, Hastings 2
Grand Island 17, Adams Central 1
Kearney at Norfolk
Kearney vs. Omaha South
Malcolm 9, Wayne 7
Millard North at Bellevue East
Omaha Benson at Arlington
Omaha North 8, Thurston-Cuming County 7
Omaha Northwest 17, Auburn 4
Omaha Northwest 28, Omaha Bryan 3
Omaha South 11, Norfolk 5
Platte Valley 5-9, Mount Michael 4-6
Plattsmouth 18, Fairbury 4
Ralston 10, Concordia/BT/OC 7
Raymond Central 14, Falls City 12
St. Paul/Palmer at Maxwell-St. Pat's (DH)
HIGHLIGHTS
Columbus 5, Lincoln Northeast 1: Kaleb Hunt hit a home run in the bottom of the second for the Rockets. Bentley Willison recorded a game-high three hits on four at-bats for Columbus.
Lincoln Northeast 15, Columbus 13: Northeast's Caleb Bruss hit for the cycle as part of a 5-for-5 performance at the plate. Needing a home run to complete the feat, Bruss swatted one over the fence in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Elkhorn North 5, Lincoln North Star 0: Jett Grossart and Isaiah Miller each hit a double for Elkhorn North while Ryan Harrahill earned a win on the mound and threw nine strikeouts.
Beatrice 1, Bellevue West 0: Nebraska recruit Tucker Timmerman struck out 13 and allowed only one hit in a complete-game effort for the Orangemen.
Central City/Centura/Fullerton 15, Seward 3: Cameron Olson was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs for Seward.
Norris 14, Lincoln Southwest 6: Kale Fountain homered and pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the Titans, who overcame an early four-run deficit with a five-run fifth inning that capitalized on two Southwest errors and a passed ball that led to a run.
Omaha Burke 5, Waverly 1: Omaha Burke scored three runs in the fifth and two in the six to pull away. Kaden Harris doubled for Waverly.
Omaha Northwest 17, Auburn 4: Sean Barth, David Messina and Blake Lorenzen each had three RBIs for Northwest. Travon Shaw knocked in two runs for Auburn.
Plattsmouth 18, Fairbury 4: Drew Iverson was 3-for-4 with five RBIs for Plattsmouth. Ethan Smith had two hits for Fairbury.