Prep baseball scores, 4/23
Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln High

Wahoo/BN/LL at Ralston

SPARTAN INVITATIONAL

Norris 10, Omaha Burke 5

Lincoln East 12, Waverly 2

Omaha Burke 4, Waverly 3

Norris vs. Lincoln East, 5:30 p.m.

Lincoln Southwest 13, Omaha Central 5

Millard South 5, Lincoln North Star 3

Omaha Central 13, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard South, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

1st: 12:30 p.m., Den Hartog

3rd: 12:30 p.m., Sherman Field

5th: Omaha Central vs. Omaha Burke, 10 a.m., Den Hartog

7th: Lincoln North Star vs. Waverly, 10 a.m., Sherman Field

MONARCH INVITATIONAL

Lincoln Pius X vs. Omaha Westside, 3:30 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista South vs. Lincoln Southeast, 6 p.m.

Elkhorn South vs. Gretna, 3:30 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista vs. Millard West, 6 p.m.

Saturday's games

1st: Papio South/Lincoln Southeast winner vs. Papillion-La Vista/Millard West winner, 12:30 p.m., Fricke Field

3rd: Papio South/Lincoln Southeast loser vs. Papillion-La Vista/Millard West loser, 12:30 p.m., Papillion-LV South

5th: Lincoln Pius X/Omaha Westside winner vs. Elkhorn South/Gretna winner, 10 a.m., Fricke Field

7th: Lincoln Pius X/Omaha Westside loser vs. Elkhorn South/Gretna loser, 10 a.m., Papillion-LV South

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arlington at DC West

Beatrice at Platteview

Bellevue East at Elkhorn North

Bellevue West at Omaha North

Columbus at Archbishop Bergan

Concordia/BT/OC at Elkhorn

Grand Island at Hastings

Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt

South Sioux City at Twin River

Thurston-Cuming County at GACC-SS-WPB

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 12, Waverly 2: Keegan Brink homered, tripled and drove in three runs for the Spartans.

Lincoln Southwest 13, Omaha Central 5: Ethan Morrow went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Silver Hawks, who rallied from an early 4-0 hole.

Millard South 5, Lincoln North Star 3: Brayden Smith homered and drove in two runs to lead Millard South. Cameron Teinert and Connor Eitzman each had two hits for North Star.

Norris 10, Omaha Burke 5: Jagger Amend doubled, homered and finished with three RBIs for the Titans. Norris finished with 11 hits and pulled way with a four-run sixth inning.

Omaha Burke 4, Waverly 3: Jason Irwin hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning. Payton Engel had three hits for Waverly.

