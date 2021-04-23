Prep baseball scores, 4/23

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln High
Wahoo/BN/LL at Ralston
SPARTAN INVITATIONAL
Norris 10, Omaha Burke 5
Lincoln East 12, Waverly 2
Omaha Burke 4, Waverly 3
Norris vs. Lincoln East, 5:30 p.m.
Lincoln Southwest 13, Omaha Central 5
Millard South 5, Lincoln North Star 3
Omaha Central 13, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard South, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
1st: 12:30 p.m., Den Hartog
3rd: 12:30 p.m., Sherman Field
5th: Omaha Central vs. Omaha Burke, 10 a.m., Den Hartog
7th: Lincoln North Star vs. Waverly, 10 a.m., Sherman Field
MONARCH INVITATIONAL
Lincoln Pius X vs. Omaha Westside, 3:30 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista South vs. Lincoln Southeast, 6 p.m.
Elkhorn South vs. Gretna, 3:30 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista vs. Millard West, 6 p.m.
Saturday's games
1st: Papio South/Lincoln Southeast winner vs. Papillion-La Vista/Millard West winner, 12:30 p.m., Fricke Field
3rd: Papio South/Lincoln Southeast loser vs. Papillion-La Vista/Millard West loser, 12:30 p.m., Papillion-LV South
5th: Lincoln Pius X/Omaha Westside winner vs. Elkhorn South/Gretna winner, 10 a.m., Fricke Field
7th: Lincoln Pius X/Omaha Westside loser vs. Elkhorn South/Gretna loser, 10 a.m., Papillion-LV South
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arlington at DC West
Beatrice at Platteview
Bellevue East at Elkhorn North
Bellevue West at Omaha North
Columbus at Archbishop Bergan
Concordia/BT/OC at Elkhorn
Grand Island at Hastings
Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt
South Sioux City at Twin River
Thurston-Cuming County at GACC-SS-WPB
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln East 12, Waverly 2: Keegan Brink homered, tripled and drove in three runs for the Spartans.
Lincoln Southwest 13, Omaha Central 5: Ethan Morrow went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Silver Hawks, who rallied from an early 4-0 hole.
Millard South 5, Lincoln North Star 3: Brayden Smith homered and drove in two runs to lead Millard South. Cameron Teinert and Connor Eitzman each had two hits for North Star.
Norris 10, Omaha Burke 5: Jagger Amend doubled, homered and finished with three RBIs for the Titans. Norris finished with 11 hits and pulled way with a four-run sixth inning.
Omaha Burke 4, Waverly 3: Jason Irwin hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning. Payton Engel had three hits for Waverly.