Prep baseball scores, 4/23

South Sioux City at Twin River

Thurston-Cuming County at GACC-SS-WPB

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 12, Waverly 2: Keegan Brink homered, tripled and drove in three runs for the Spartans.

Lincoln Southwest 13, Omaha Central 5: Ethan Morrow went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Silver Hawks, who rallied from an early 4-0 hole.

Millard South 5, Lincoln North Star 3: Brayden Smith homered and drove in two runs to lead Millard South. Cameron Teinert and Connor Eitzman each had two hits for North Star.

Norris 10, Omaha Burke 5: Jagger Amend doubled, homered and finished with three RBIs for the Titans. Norris finished with 11 hits and pulled way with a four-run sixth inning.

Omaha Burke 4, Waverly 3: Jason Irwin hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning. Payton Engel had three hits for Waverly.

