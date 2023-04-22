Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Northeast 8-6, Columbus 2-5
Lincoln Southeast 10, Papillion-La Vista 5
Omaha Central 7, Lincoln High 0
SPARTAN INVITATIONAL
Lincoln East 11, Omaha Burke 6
Lincoln Southwest 3, Waverly 2
5th: Lincoln East 11, Lincoln North Star 1
3rd: Lincoln Southwest 4, Millard South 3
1st: Norris 8, Waverly 2
OTHER SCHOOLS
Auburn 12, Omaha Northwest 2
Arlington 21, Omaha Benson 0
Bellevue West 6, Beatrice 0
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 14, Centennial 1
Elkhorn North 12, Hastings 0
Elkhorn South 7, Gretna 1
Kearney 7, Norfolk 3
Kearney 16, Omaha South 0
Malcolm 12, Centennial 0
Malcolm 7, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4
Millard West 3, Papillion-La Vista South 2
Norfolk 9, Omaha South 5
Omaha Roncalli 12, Omaha Westview 2
Plattsmouth 19, Fairbury 7
Seward 11, Concordia/BT/OCA 6
St. Paul-Palmer 9-21, Maxwell-St. Pat's 8-10
Wayne 2, Ralston 1
Wayne 7, Seward 3
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Northeast 8, Columbus 2: Trae Brandt struck out eight in six and a third innings for the Rockets. Jaxon Volkmer had a pair of base hits and RBIs.
Lincoln Northeast 6, Columbus 5: The Rockets overcame a 5-2 deficit and Cooper Thelen scored the winning run in the seventh. Chase Blanchard singled twice and drove in two.
Lincoln Southeast 10, Papillion-La Vista 5: Will Jesske reached base four times, Max Buettenback drove in two runs and Grayson Waller pitched four scoreless innings in relief for the Knights.
Omaha Central 7, Lincoln High 0: Jacob Robison, PJ Shamblen, Austin Jurgens and Josiah Heerspink each had hits for the Links.
LINCOLN EAST 11, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 1
|Lincoln North Star
|000
|01
|--
|1
|7
|2
|Lincoln East
|120
|08
|--
|11
|11
|2
W--Shortridge. L--Ford. 2B--LE, Peterson, Springer. HR--LE, Senstock, Evasco, Worthley.
LINCOLN EAST 11, OMAHA BURKE 6
|Omaha Burke
|000
|310
|2
|--
|6
|9
|0
|Lincoln East
|703
|001
|x
|--
|11
|12
|2
W--Knaack. L--Paddack. 2B--OB, Cooper. 3B--OB, Renbarger; LE, Evasco. HR--LE, Peltz.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 6, COLUMBUS 5
|Lincoln Northeast
|102
|200
|1
|--
|6
|8
|2
|Columbus
|131
|000
|0
|--
|5
|5
|2
W--Peterson. L--Griffith. 2B--COL, Anderson.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 8, COLUMBUS 2
|Lincoln Northeast
|200
|100
|5
|--
|8
|11
|1
|Columbus
|001
|000
|1
|--
|2
|2
|1
W--Brandt. L--Jelinek. 2B--LNE, Peterson; COL, Zoucha.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 10, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 5
|Lincoln Southeast
|132
|201
|1
|--
|10
|3
|0
|Papillion-La Vista
|010
|400
|0
|--
|5
|8
|5
W--Waller. L--Tanton. 2B--PLV, Apgar. 3B--PLV, Mecseji.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 3, WAVERLY 2
|Waverly
|000
|101
|0
|--
|2
|6
|1
|Lincoln Southwest
|030
|000
|x
|--
|3
|6
|6
W--Humphrey. L--Van Cleave. S--Lyons. 2B--WAV, Miller; LSW, Bruns, Beate.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 4, MILLARD SOUTH 3
|Lincoln Southwest
|100
|030
|0
|--
|4
|4
|1
|Millard South
|200
|001
|0
|--
|3
|6
|2
W--Homung-Relka. L--DeVries. S--Wenta. 2B--LSW, Bruns. 3B--LSW, Bruns.
OMAHA CENTRAL 7, LINCOLN HIGH 0
|Lincoln High
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|4
|5
|Omaha Central
|121
|300
|x
|--
|7
|8
|0
W--Palfini. L--Robison. 2B--OC, Demman, Nemec.