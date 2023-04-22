Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Northeast 8-6, Columbus 2-5

Lincoln Southeast 10, Papillion-La Vista 5

Omaha Central 7, Lincoln High 0

SPARTAN INVITATIONAL

Lincoln East 11, Omaha Burke 6

Lincoln Southwest 3, Waverly 2

5th: Lincoln East 11, Lincoln North Star 1

3rd: Lincoln Southwest 4, Millard South 3

1st: Norris 8, Waverly 2

OTHER SCHOOLS

Auburn 12, Omaha Northwest 2

Arlington 21, Omaha Benson 0

Bellevue West 6, Beatrice 0

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 14, Centennial 1

Elkhorn North 12, Hastings 0

Elkhorn South 7, Gretna 1

Kearney 7, Norfolk 3

Kearney 16, Omaha South 0

Malcolm 12, Centennial 0

Malcolm 7, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4

Millard West 3, Papillion-La Vista South 2

Norfolk 9, Omaha South 5

Omaha Roncalli 12, Omaha Westview 2

Plattsmouth 19, Fairbury 7

Seward 11, Concordia/BT/OCA 6

St. Paul-Palmer 9-21, Maxwell-St. Pat's 8-10

Wayne 2, Ralston 1

Wayne 7, Seward 3

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Northeast 8, Columbus 2: Trae Brandt struck out eight in six and a third innings for the Rockets. Jaxon Volkmer had a pair of base hits and RBIs.

Lincoln Northeast 6, Columbus 5: The Rockets overcame a 5-2 deficit and Cooper Thelen scored the winning run in the seventh. Chase Blanchard singled twice and drove in two.

Lincoln Southeast 10, Papillion-La Vista 5: Will Jesske reached base four times, Max Buettenback drove in two runs and Grayson Waller pitched four scoreless innings in relief for the Knights.

Omaha Central 7, Lincoln High 0: Jacob Robison, PJ Shamblen, Austin Jurgens and Josiah Heerspink each had hits for the Links.

LINCOLN EAST 11, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 1

Lincoln North Star 000 01 -- 1 7 2 Lincoln East 120 08 -- 11 11 2

W--Shortridge. L--Ford. 2B--LE, Peterson, Springer. HR--LE, Senstock, Evasco, Worthley.

LINCOLN EAST 11, OMAHA BURKE 6

Omaha Burke 000 310 2 -- 6 9 0 Lincoln East 703 001 x -- 11 12 2

W--Knaack. L--Paddack. 2B--OB, Cooper. 3B--OB, Renbarger; LE, Evasco. HR--LE, Peltz.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 6, COLUMBUS 5

Lincoln Northeast 102 200 1 -- 6 8 2 Columbus 131 000 0 -- 5 5 2

W--Peterson. L--Griffith. 2B--COL, Anderson.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 8, COLUMBUS 2

Lincoln Northeast 200 100 5 -- 8 11 1 Columbus 001 000 1 -- 2 2 1

W--Brandt. L--Jelinek. 2B--LNE, Peterson; COL, Zoucha.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 10, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 5

Lincoln Southeast 132 201 1 -- 10 3 0 Papillion-La Vista 010 400 0 -- 5 8 5

W--Waller. L--Tanton. 2B--PLV, Apgar. 3B--PLV, Mecseji.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 3, WAVERLY 2

Waverly 000 101 0 -- 2 6 1 Lincoln Southwest 030 000 x -- 3 6 6

W--Humphrey. L--Van Cleave. S--Lyons. 2B--WAV, Miller; LSW, Bruns, Beate.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 4, MILLARD SOUTH 3

Lincoln Southwest 100 030 0 -- 4 4 1 Millard South 200 001 0 -- 3 6 2

W--Homung-Relka. L--DeVries. S--Wenta. 2B--LSW, Bruns. 3B--LSW, Bruns.

OMAHA CENTRAL 7, LINCOLN HIGH 0

Lincoln High 000 000 0 -- 0 4 5 Omaha Central 121 300 x -- 7 8 0

W--Palfini. L--Robison. 2B--OC, Demman, Nemec.