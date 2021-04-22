Prep baseball scores, 4/22

Hastings 8, Waverly 5: Justin Musgrave and Trayton Newman both had two hits for Hastings, which used a four-run third inning to build its lead. Zane Schawang had three hits for Waverly.

Fort Calhoun 12, Branched Oak 6: Jake Seina hit a pair of doubles and had three RBIs to lead Fort Calhoun's 13-hit day. Hayden Frank had two RBIs for Branched Oak.

Millard South 14, Lincoln High 0: Alex Gable and Tanner Liedle both had hits for the Links, who were outhit 16-2. The Patriots scored eight runs in the first inning.

Omaha Skutt 10, Lincoln Northeast 0: The SkyHawks capitalized on four Rocket errors to score five unearned runs. Jacob Stroh and Dakota Thomas combined for Northeast's two total hits.

Platte Valley 21, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 18: Tyson Lewis collected four hits, four runs and three RBIs, while Nick Carroll added five RBI and three hits for Platte Valley in the slugfest. Hayden Lewis and Maxwell Bendler added two RBIs apiece for Platte Valley.

Plattsmouth 1, Nebraska City 0: Plattsmouth's Clyde Hinton (5 2/3 innings, no runs) outdueled Clay Stovall (6 innings, one unearned run) on the mound.

St. Paul 5, Fairbury 4: Tied 4-4 with two outs, St. Paul scored the walk-off run on a wild pitch. Brody Krull (Fairbury) and Trevor Dugan (St. Paul) both had a double.

