Prep baseball scores, 4/22

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Beatrice 11, Wahoo/BN/LL 4
Millard South 14, Lincoln High 0
Omaha Skutt 10, Lincoln Northeast 0
MONARCH INVITATIONAL
Papillion-La Vista South 13, Lincoln Pius X 6
Omaha Westside vs. Lincoln Southeast, 6 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista 8, Elkhorn South 4
Millard West vs. Gretna, 6 p.m.
Friday's games
At Papillion-La Vista South
Lincoln Pius X vs. Omaha Westside/Lincoln Southeast loser, 3:30 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista South vs. Omaha Westside/Lincoln Southeast winner, 6 p.m.
At Fricke Field
Elkhorn South vs. Millard West/Gretna loser, 3:30 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista vs. Millard West/Gretna winner, 6 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 7-x, Maxwell 1-x
Auburn 11, Platteview 9
Creighton Prep 13-1, Kearney 1-3
Crete at Blair
DC West at Thurston-Cuming County
Falls City 6, West Nodaway, Mo. 0
Fort Calhoun 12, Branched Oak 6
Hastings 8, Waverly 5
Millard North 6, Archbishop Bergan 4
Norfolk 11, GACC-SS-WPB 1
Omaha Central 10, Omaha Bryan 0
Omaha North at Omaha Gross
Platte Valley 21, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 18
Plattsmouth 1, Nebraska City 0
Ralston at Bennington
St. Paul 5, Fairbury 4
Wayne 3, Omaha South 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Auburn 11, Platteview 9: Trailing 9-7 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Travon Shaw hit a walk-off two-run home run to cap Auburn's comeback.
Beatrice 11, Wahoo/BN/LL 4: Will Reimer had three hits to spark the Orangemen's 13-hit output. Wahoo/BN/LL led 4-2 after three innings, but Beatrice scored eight unanswered runs to seal the outcome. Tate Nelson led the Warriors with a double and three RBIs.
Hastings 8, Waverly 5: Justin Musgrave and Trayton Newman both had two hits for Hastings, which used a four-run third inning to build its lead. Zane Schawang had three hits for Waverly.
Fort Calhoun 12, Branched Oak 6: Jake Seina hit a pair of doubles and had three RBIs to lead Fort Calhoun's 13-hit day. Hayden Frank had two RBIs for Branched Oak.
Millard South 14, Lincoln High 0: Alex Gable and Tanner Liedle both had hits for the Links, who were outhit 16-2. The Patriots scored eight runs in the first inning.
Omaha Skutt 10, Lincoln Northeast 0: The SkyHawks capitalized on four Rocket errors to score five unearned runs. Jacob Stroh and Dakota Thomas combined for Northeast's two total hits.
Platte Valley 21, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 18: Tyson Lewis collected four hits, four runs and three RBIs, while Nick Carroll added five RBI and three hits for Platte Valley in the slugfest. Hayden Lewis and Maxwell Bendler added two RBIs apiece for Platte Valley.
Plattsmouth 1, Nebraska City 0: Plattsmouth's Clyde Hinton (5 2/3 innings, no runs) outdueled Clay Stovall (6 innings, one unearned run) on the mound.
St. Paul 5, Fairbury 4: Tied 4-4 with two outs, St. Paul scored the walk-off run on a wild pitch. Brody Krull (Fairbury) and Trevor Dugan (St. Paul) both had a double.