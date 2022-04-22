Prep baseball scores, 4/22

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Ralston at Wahoo/BN/LL
SPARTAN INVITATIONAL
Millard South 7, Waverly 0
Lincoln Southwest 5, Elkhorn North 3
Waverly 9, Elkhorn North 6
Millard South 5, Lincoln Southwest 3
Norris 17, Omaha Burke 3
Lincoln East 17, Lincoln North Star 3
Omaha Burke 15, Lincoln North Star 14, 8 inn.
Norris vs. Lincoln East, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
1st place, 12:30 p.m., Den Hartog Field
3rd place, 12:30 p.m., Sherman Field
5th: Waverly vs. TBA, 10 a.m., Den Hartog Field
People are also reading…
7th: Elkhorn North vs. TBA, 10 a.m., Sherman Field
MONARCH INVITATIONAL
Millard West vs. Gretna
Omaha Westside vs. Elkhorn South
Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln Southeast
Lincoln Pius X 3, Papillion-LV South 2, 9 inn.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arlington 13, DC West 11
Bellevue East 16, Omaha Northwest 4
Bennington 9, Omaha Roncalli 5
Creighton Prep 14, Bennington 2
Elkhorn at Concordia/BT/OC
Fremont 19, Columbus 6
GACC-SS-WPB 12, Thurston-Cuming County 5
Millard North 14, Omaha Central 4
Omaha North at Bellevue West
Omaha Skutt at Omaha Gross
Platteview 5, Beatrice 3
Seattle Prep 20, Omaha Roncalli 8
South Sioux City 18, Twin River 8
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln East 17, Lincoln North Star 3: The Class A No. 2 Spartans quickly took command with a nine-run first inning as their offense exploded for 17 runs on 14 hits. East had 11 different players get hits including seven who had doubles. AJ Evasco led the way with three RBIs including a double while Joey Senstock homered. Cameron Teinert smashed a home run for the Navigators.
Norris 17, Omaha Burke 3: Kale Fountain powered Class B No. 2 Norris' 11-run second inning with a grand slam, while Brady Butler, Landon Meyer and Colton Wahlstrom each doubled. The Titans tallied nine hits and were walked seven times.
Omaha Burke 15, Lincoln North Star 14: Rodney Whaley's ground ball allowed Cadeb Nice to score the game-winning run for Omaha Burke. The Bulldogs scored 10 runs in the final two innings, four in the seventh to tie the game and six in the eighth. Lincoln North Star's Kade Seip finished with a game-high four hits on five at-bats with a triple and a home run.
Waverly 9, Elkhorn North 6: Waverly broke a 3-3 tie in the fifth inning on RBI singles from Riley Marsh, Garrett Rine, Landon Oelke and Levi Powell. Marsh drove in four runs.