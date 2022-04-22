Prep baseball scores, 4/22

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Ralston at Wahoo/BN/LL

SPARTAN INVITATIONAL

Millard South 7, Waverly 0

Lincoln Southwest 5, Elkhorn North 3

Waverly 9, Elkhorn North 6

Millard South 5, Lincoln Southwest 3

Norris 17, Omaha Burke 3

Lincoln East 17, Lincoln North Star 3

Omaha Burke 15, Lincoln North Star 14, 8 inn.

Norris vs. Lincoln East, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

1st place, 12:30 p.m., Den Hartog Field

3rd place, 12:30 p.m., Sherman Field

5th: Waverly vs. TBA, 10 a.m., Den Hartog Field

7th: Elkhorn North vs. TBA, 10 a.m., Sherman Field

MONARCH INVITATIONAL

Millard West vs. Gretna

Omaha Westside vs. Elkhorn South

Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln Pius X 3, Papillion-LV South 2, 9 inn.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arlington 13, DC West 11

Bellevue East 16, Omaha Northwest 4

Bennington 9, Omaha Roncalli 5

Creighton Prep 14, Bennington 2

Elkhorn at Concordia/BT/OC

Fremont 19, Columbus 6

GACC-SS-WPB 12, Thurston-Cuming County 5

Millard North 14, Omaha Central 4

Omaha North at Bellevue West

Omaha Skutt at Omaha Gross

Platteview 5, Beatrice 3

Seattle Prep 20, Omaha Roncalli 8

South Sioux City 18, Twin River 8

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 17, Lincoln North Star 3: The Class A No. 2 Spartans quickly took command with a nine-run first inning as their offense exploded for 17 runs on 14 hits. East had 11 different players get hits including seven who had doubles. AJ Evasco led the way with three RBIs including a double while Joey Senstock homered. Cameron Teinert smashed a home run for the Navigators.

Norris 17, Omaha Burke 3: Kale Fountain powered Class B No. 2 Norris' 11-run second inning with a grand slam, while Brady Butler, Landon Meyer and Colton Wahlstrom each doubled. The Titans tallied nine hits and were walked seven times.

Omaha Burke 15, Lincoln North Star 14: Rodney Whaley's ground ball allowed Cadeb Nice to score the game-winning run for Omaha Burke. The Bulldogs scored 10 runs in the final two innings, four in the seventh to tie the game and six in the eighth. Lincoln North Star's Kade Seip finished with a game-high four hits on five at-bats with a triple and a home run.

Waverly 9, Elkhorn North 6: Waverly broke a 3-3 tie in the fifth inning on RBI singles from Riley Marsh, Garrett Rine, Landon Oelke and Levi Powell. Marsh drove in four runs.

