Prep baseball scores, 4/21
agate

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High 11, Omaha Bryan 3

Lincoln North Star 9, Grand Island 4

Lincoln East 7, Lincoln Southwest 4, 9 inn. 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Blair 1, Omaha Gross 0

Gretna 6, Omaha Central 1

Millard South 8, Elkhorn North 1

Millard West 1, Millard North 0

Mount Michael 2, Concordia/BT/CC 0

Omaha Northwest 12, Omaha North 8

Omaha Westside 8, Bellevue East 1

Papillion-La Vista 10, Creighton Prep 3

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln High 11, Omaha Bryan 3: Ethan Warren went 3-for-3 with two RBIs while Brandon Workman knocked in two runs with a double to lead the Links. Garrett Salisbury struck out seven batters in 2⅓ innings of relief. 

Lincoln North Star 9, Grand Island 4: The Navigators scored six runs in the last two innings while Kade Seip pitched 6⅓ innings with six strikeouts to pull away from the Islanders. Six different players had RBIs for North Star, including two from Seip and Cameron Teinert. 

SPARTAN INVITATIONAL

Friday's games

At Den Hartog Field

Norris vs. Omaha Burke, 10 a.m.

Waverly vs. Lincoln East, 12:30 p.m.

Norris/Omaha Burke loser vs. Waverly/Lincoln East loser, 3 p.m.

Norris/Omaha Burke winner vs. Waverly/Lincoln East winner, 5:30 p.m.

At Sherman Field

Lincoln Southwest vs. Omaha Central, 10 a.m.

Lincoln North Star vs. Millard South, 12:30 p.m.

Lincoln Southwest/Omaha Central loser vs. Lincoln North Star/Millard South loser, 3 p.m.

Lincoln Southwest/Omaha Central winner vs. Lincoln North Star/Millard South winner, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

1st place, 12:30 p.m., Den Hartog

3rd place, 12:30 p.m., Sherman Field

5th place, 10 a.m., Den Hartog

7th place, 10 a.m., Sherman Field

MONARCH INVITATIONAL

Thursday's games

At Papillion-La Vista South

Lincoln Pius X vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 3:30 p.m.

Omaha Westside vs. Lincoln Southeast, 6 p.m.

At Fricke Field

Papillion-La Vista vs. Elkhorn South, 3:30 p.m.

Millard West vs. Gretna, 6 p.m.

Friday's games

At Papillion-La Vista South

Pius X/Papillion-La Vista South loser vs. Omaha Westside/Lincoln Southeast loser, 3:30 p.m.

Pius X/Papillion-La Vista South winner vs. Omaha Westside/Lincoln Southeast winner, 6 p.m.

At Fricke Field

Papillion-La Vista/Elkhorn South loser vs. Millard West/Gretna loser, 3:30 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista/Elkhorn South winner vs. Millard West/Gretna winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday's games

1st place, 12:30 p.m., Fricke Field

3rd place, 12:30 p.m., Papillion-LV South

5th place, 10 a.m., Fricke Field

7th place, 10 a.m., Papillion-LV South

LINCOLN HIGH 11, OMAHA BRYAN 3

Lincoln High 101 234 --11 11 
Omaha Bryan  000 030 --

W--Wagner. L--Foster. 2B--LHS, Workman, Hillhouse. 

LINCOLN EAST 7, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 4

Lincoln East 001 010 203 --
Lincoln Southwest  021 100 000 --

W--Clementi. L--Lockert. 2B--LE, Brink, Walters; LSW, Arsiaga, Waring. HR--LSW, Petersen.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR 9, GRAND ISLAND 4

Grand Island 001 100 --
Lincoln North Star  201 042 --

W--Seip. L--Nelson. 2B--GISH, Zeckser. 3B--LNS, Bishop.

