Prep baseball scores, 4/21

CITY SCHOOLS

OTHER SCHOOLS

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln High 11, Omaha Bryan 3: Ethan Warren went 3-for-3 with two RBIs while Brandon Workman knocked in two runs with a double to lead the Links. Garrett Salisbury struck out seven batters in 2⅓ innings of relief.

Lincoln North Star 9, Grand Island 4: The Navigators scored six runs in the last two innings while Kade Seip pitched 6⅓ innings with six strikeouts to pull away from the Islanders. Six different players had RBIs for North Star, including two from Seip and Cameron Teinert.