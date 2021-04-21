Prep baseball scores, 4/21

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High 11, Omaha Bryan 3
Lincoln North Star 9, Grand Island 4
Lincoln East 7, Lincoln Southwest 4, 9 inn.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Blair 1, Omaha Gross 0
Gretna 6, Omaha Central 1
Millard South 8, Elkhorn North 1
Millard West 1, Millard North 0
Mount Michael 2, Concordia/BT/CC 0
Omaha Northwest 12, Omaha North 8
Omaha Westside 8, Bellevue East 1
Papillion-La Vista 10, Creighton Prep 3
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln High 11, Omaha Bryan 3: Ethan Warren went 3-for-3 with two RBIs while Brandon Workman knocked in two runs with a double to lead the Links. Garrett Salisbury struck out seven batters in 2⅓ innings of relief.
Lincoln North Star 9, Grand Island 4: The Navigators scored six runs in the last two innings while Kade Seip pitched 6⅓ innings with six strikeouts to pull away from the Islanders. Six different players had RBIs for North Star, including two from Seip and Cameron Teinert.
SPARTAN INVITATIONAL
Friday's games
At Den Hartog Field
Norris vs. Omaha Burke, 10 a.m.
Waverly vs. Lincoln East, 12:30 p.m.
Norris/Omaha Burke loser vs. Waverly/Lincoln East loser, 3 p.m.
Norris/Omaha Burke winner vs. Waverly/Lincoln East winner, 5:30 p.m.
At Sherman Field
Lincoln Southwest vs. Omaha Central, 10 a.m.
Lincoln North Star vs. Millard South, 12:30 p.m.
Lincoln Southwest/Omaha Central loser vs. Lincoln North Star/Millard South loser, 3 p.m.
Lincoln Southwest/Omaha Central winner vs. Lincoln North Star/Millard South winner, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
1st place, 12:30 p.m., Den Hartog
3rd place, 12:30 p.m., Sherman Field
5th place, 10 a.m., Den Hartog
7th place, 10 a.m., Sherman Field
MONARCH INVITATIONAL
Thursday's games
At Papillion-La Vista South
Lincoln Pius X vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 3:30 p.m.
Omaha Westside vs. Lincoln Southeast, 6 p.m.
At Fricke Field
Papillion-La Vista vs. Elkhorn South, 3:30 p.m.
Millard West vs. Gretna, 6 p.m.
Friday's games
At Papillion-La Vista South
Pius X/Papillion-La Vista South loser vs. Omaha Westside/Lincoln Southeast loser, 3:30 p.m.
Pius X/Papillion-La Vista South winner vs. Omaha Westside/Lincoln Southeast winner, 6 p.m.
At Fricke Field
Papillion-La Vista/Elkhorn South loser vs. Millard West/Gretna loser, 3:30 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista/Elkhorn South winner vs. Millard West/Gretna winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday's games
1st place, 12:30 p.m., Fricke Field
3rd place, 12:30 p.m., Papillion-LV South
5th place, 10 a.m., Fricke Field
7th place, 10 a.m., Papillion-LV South
LINCOLN HIGH 11, OMAHA BRYAN 3
|Lincoln High
|101
|234
|0
|--
|11
|11
|0
|Omaha Bryan
|000
|030
|0
|--
|3
|3
|2
W--Wagner. L--Foster. 2B--LHS, Workman, Hillhouse.
LINCOLN EAST 7, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 4
|Lincoln East
|001
|010
|203
|--
|7
|9
|2
|Lincoln Southwest
|021
|100
|000
|--
|4
|5
|0
W--Clementi. L--Lockert. 2B--LE, Brink, Walters; LSW, Arsiaga, Waring. HR--LSW, Petersen.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 9, GRAND ISLAND 4
|Grand Island
|001
|100
|2
|--
|4
|5
|3
|Lincoln North Star
|201
|042
|x
|--
|9
|9
|3