Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Papillion-La Vista 15, Lincoln Pius X 10
Wahoo/BN/LL vs. Ralston
SPARTAN INVITATIONAL
at Den Hartog Field
Waverly 6, Lincoln East 5
Waverly 2, Omaha Burke 0
Lincoln East 8, Lincoln Southwest 7
Lincoln Southwest 7, Omaha Burke 1
at Sherman Field
Millard South 2, Lincoln North Star 1
Norris 4, Lincoln North Star 3, 8 inn.
Norris 17, Millard South 10
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East 16, Omaha Buena Vista 0
DC West 4, Twin River 3
Elkhorn North 6, Omaha Roncalli 3
Grand Island 10, Omaha South 0
Malcolm 9, Arlington 4
Omaha Gross 10, Omaha Skutt 7
Omaha Northwest 9, Omaha Central 7
Platteview 4, Beatrice 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Papillion-La Vista 15, Lincoln Pius X 10: Isaac Pamaran homered in a three-hits, four-RBI performance for the Monarchs. Reese Kortum had two hits and three RBIs and Max Bugbee had a pair of extra base hits.
LINCOLN EAST 8, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 7
|Lincoln Southwest
|003
|031
|0
|--
|7
|9
|2
|Lincoln East
|313
|000
|1
|--
|8
|11
|3
W--Knaack. L--Lewis. 2B--LSW, Buda, Newell; LE, Senstock. 3B--LSW, Buda; LE, Biester. HR--LE, Peltz.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 7, OMAHA BURKE 1
|Lincoln Southwest
|400
|200
|1
|--
|7
|8
|2
|Omaha Burke
|100
|000
|0
|--
|1
|2
|4
W--Baete. L--Doll. 2B--LSW, Ransom. 3B--LSW, Buda; OB, Cooper. HR--LSW, Bruns.
MILLARD SOUTH 2, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 1
|Lincoln North Star
|100
|000
|0
|--
|1
|2
|3
|Millard South
|010
|000
|1
|--
|2
|4
|1
W--Botos. L--Sunken. 2B--LNS, Hart.
NORRIS 4, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 3, 8 INN.
|Lincoln North Star
|001
|200
|00
|--
|3
|6
|0
|Norris
|010
|002
|01
|--
|4
|6
|2
W--Homolka. L--Sunken. 2B--LNS, Coleman; NOR, Hood. HR--LNS, Sunken.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA 15, LINCOLN PIUS X 10
|Papillion-La Vista
|002
|045
|4
|--
|15
|12
|1
|Lincoln Pius X
|300
|151
|0
|--
|10
|9
|4
W--Apgar. L--Kortum. 2B--PLV, Imig 3, Apgar, Lavicky, Pamaran; LPX, Petsche, Skorupa, Bugbee, Yañez. 3B--LPX, Bugbee. HR--PLV, Pamaran.
WAVERLY 6, LINCOLN EAST 5
|Waverly
|010
|031
|1
|--
|6
|7
|2
|Lincoln East
|120
|020
|0
|--
|5
|6
|1
W--Peterson. L--Johnson. S--Schieffer. 2B--WAV, Koch, Rine. 3B--WAV, Miller; LE, Gaines.