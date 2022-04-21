Prep baseball scores, 4/21

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Beatrice 9, Wahoo/BN/LL 4

Lincoln High 15, Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Skutt 4, Lincoln Northeast 3, 10 inn.

MONARCH INVITATIONAL

Millard West vs. Lincoln Pius X

Gretna 4, Papillion-La Vista South 1

Lincoln Southeast vs. Omaha Westside

Elkhorn South 7, Papillion-La Vista 6

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 12-11, Maxwell 0-0

Bellevue West 4, Elkhorn North 0

Blair 8, Crete 4

Concordia/BT/OC 17, Omaha Bryan 0

Creighton Prep 9-, Kearney 3-

DC West 14, Thurston-Cuming County 1

Elkhorn 9, Mount Michael 5

Fairbury 4, St. Paul/Palmer 3

Falls City 11, West Nodaway, Mo. 0

Fort Calhoun 7, Raymond Central 6

Gretna at Omaha Burke

Millard South at Fremont

Nebraska City 1, Plattsmouth 0

Norfolk at Grand Island

Omaha Central at Norfolk

Omaha Gross 13, Omaha North 8

Omaha South 4, Wayne 3

Papillion-La Vista at Elkhorn South

Plainview 10, Auburn 5

Platte Valley 3, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 2

South Sioux City 3, GACC-SS-WPB 0

Waverly 8, Hastings 7

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln High 15, Omaha Benson 0: Jack Harris went 3-for-4, including a home run and a double. The Links scored all of their runs in the first two innings. Alex Gable threw a no-hitter in five innings and had nine strikeouts.

Omaha Skutt 4, Lincoln Northeast 3, 10 inn.: Cody Bruss led the Rockets with two hits on four at-bats. Bruss recorded a game-high three RBIs. Cade Christensen and Dylan Brisbois each had three hits for Omaha Skutt as the SkyHawks outhit Lincoln Northeast 12-5.

Plainview 10, Auburn 5: Gage Ryba hit a double and a triple while Alex Draper finished hit a home run and scored three runs for Platteview. Austin Lavigne and Eli Albury had two hits for Auburn.

Waverly 8, Hastings 7: Riley Marsh hit a walk-off single to lift the Vikings, who had four players record two hits: Marsh, Payton Engel, Wyatt Fanning and Levi Powell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0