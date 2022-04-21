Prep baseball scores, 4/21

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Beatrice 9, Wahoo/BN/LL 4
Lincoln High 15, Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Skutt 4, Lincoln Northeast 3, 10 inn.
MONARCH INVITATIONAL
Millard West vs. Lincoln Pius X
Gretna 4, Papillion-La Vista South 1
Lincoln Southeast vs. Omaha Westside
Elkhorn South 7, Papillion-La Vista 6
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 12-11, Maxwell 0-0
Bellevue West 4, Elkhorn North 0
Blair 8, Crete 4
Concordia/BT/OC 17, Omaha Bryan 0
Creighton Prep 9-, Kearney 3-
DC West 14, Thurston-Cuming County 1
People are also reading…
Elkhorn 9, Mount Michael 5
Fairbury 4, St. Paul/Palmer 3
Falls City 11, West Nodaway, Mo. 0
Fort Calhoun 7, Raymond Central 6
Gretna at Omaha Burke
Millard South at Fremont
Nebraska City 1, Plattsmouth 0
Norfolk at Grand Island
Omaha Central at Norfolk
Omaha Gross 13, Omaha North 8
Omaha South 4, Wayne 3
Papillion-La Vista at Elkhorn South
Plainview 10, Auburn 5
Platte Valley 3, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 2
South Sioux City 3, GACC-SS-WPB 0
Waverly 8, Hastings 7
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln High 15, Omaha Benson 0: Jack Harris went 3-for-4, including a home run and a double. The Links scored all of their runs in the first two innings. Alex Gable threw a no-hitter in five innings and had nine strikeouts.
Omaha Skutt 4, Lincoln Northeast 3, 10 inn.: Cody Bruss led the Rockets with two hits on four at-bats. Bruss recorded a game-high three RBIs. Cade Christensen and Dylan Brisbois each had three hits for Omaha Skutt as the SkyHawks outhit Lincoln Northeast 12-5.
Plainview 10, Auburn 5: Gage Ryba hit a double and a triple while Alex Draper finished hit a home run and scored three runs for Platteview. Austin Lavigne and Eli Albury had two hits for Auburn.
Waverly 8, Hastings 7: Riley Marsh hit a walk-off single to lift the Vikings, who had four players record two hits: Marsh, Payton Engel, Wyatt Fanning and Levi Powell.