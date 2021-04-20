Prep baseball scores, 4/20

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Pius X 8, Grand Island 6
Lincoln Southeast 7, Archbishop Bergan 1
Norfolk 6-x, Lincoln Northeast 5-x
Platte Valley 24, Wahoo/BN/LL 11
OTHER SCHOOLS
Branched Oak at Beatrice, ppd.
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 17, St. Paul 5
Concordia/BT/OC 12, DC West 1
Crete at Adams Central
Elkhorn 7, Columbus 0
Elkhorn South 7, Bennington 0
Fort Calhoun at Arlington
GACC-SS-WPB at Thurston-Cuming County
Gretna 5, Millard West 4
Hastings 10, Bellevue East 3
Millard North at Elkhorn North
Millard South 7, Bellevue West 3
Norris 14, Nebraska City 2
Omaha Burke at Creighton Prep
Omaha Central at Omaha Skutt
Omaha North 13, Omaha Bryan 3
Omaha South 12, Auburn 5
Omaha Westside 2, Omaha Northwest 0
Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Westside
Ralston 6, Omaha Roncalli 1
Seward 10, Mount Michael 8
South Sioux City, 0 Blair 12
Plattsmouth 6, Waverly 5
Wayne 14, Twin River 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Pius X 8, Grand Island 6: Ian Woita hit a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead the Thunderbolts. Joe Heim had a two run homer in the first inning for Pius X as well.
Norfolk 6, Lincoln Northeast 5: Norfolk scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning off of a Andrew Papstein double, Colton Price single and a Brayden Lammers triple and home base steal. Logan Hunt was Lincoln Northeast's leading hitter with two hits on four at bats.
Norris 14, Nebraska City 2: Eight players scored runs for Norris. Kale Consbruck led Norris in hits, going two-for-three at the plate, and hit a game-high four runs.
Omaha South 12, Auburn 5: David DeLeon pitched a scoreless five innings in relief for the Packers to help them pull away. Brad Hall had two hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.
Plattsmouth 6, Waverly 5: A line drive single by TJ Fitzpatrick in the bottom of the eighth led to an Drew Iverson run for a Plattsmouth win. Waverly's Caleb Herrell went two-for-four at the plate, recording a double, two runs and an RBI.
Seward 10, Mount Michael 8: Derek Erikson led the Bluejays with two hits and two RBIs. Peyton Quakenbush struck out the side in the seventh to seal the win for Seward.