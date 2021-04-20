Prep baseball scores, 4/20

Omaha North 13, Omaha Bryan 3

Omaha South 12, Auburn 5

Omaha Westside 2, Omaha Northwest 0

Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Westside

Ralston 6, Omaha Roncalli 1

Seward 10, Mount Michael 8

South Sioux City, 0 Blair 12

Plattsmouth 6, Waverly 5

Wayne 14, Twin River 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Pius X 8, Grand Island 6: Ian Woita hit a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead the Thunderbolts. Joe Heim had a two run homer in the first inning for Pius X as well.

Norfolk 6, Lincoln Northeast 5: Norfolk scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning off of a Andrew Papstein double, Colton Price single and a Brayden Lammers triple and home base steal. Logan Hunt was Lincoln Northeast's leading hitter with two hits on four at bats.

Norris 14, Nebraska City 2: Eight players scored runs for Norris. Kale Consbruck led Norris in hits, going two-for-three at the plate, and hit a game-high four runs.