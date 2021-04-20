 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep baseball scores, 4/20
0 comments
agate

Prep baseball scores, 4/20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Pius X 8, Grand Island 6

Lincoln Southeast 7, Archbishop Bergan 1

Norfolk 6-x, Lincoln Northeast 5-x

Platte Valley 24, Wahoo/BN/LL 11

OTHER SCHOOLS

Branched Oak at Beatrice, ppd.

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 17, St. Paul 5

Concordia/BT/OC 12, DC West 1

Crete at Adams Central

Elkhorn 7, Columbus 0

Elkhorn South 7, Bennington 0

Fort Calhoun at Arlington

GACC-SS-WPB at Thurston-Cuming County

Gretna 5, Millard West 4

Hastings 10, Bellevue East 3

Millard North at Elkhorn North

Millard South 7, Bellevue West 3

Norris 14, Nebraska City 2

Omaha Burke at Creighton Prep

Omaha Central at Omaha Skutt

Omaha North 13, Omaha Bryan 3

Omaha South 12, Auburn 5

Omaha Westside 2, Omaha Northwest 0

Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Westside

Ralston 6, Omaha Roncalli 1

Seward 10, Mount Michael 8

South Sioux City, 0 Blair 12

Plattsmouth 6, Waverly 5

Wayne 14, Twin River 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Pius X 8, Grand Island 6: Ian Woita hit a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead the Thunderbolts. Joe Heim had a two run homer in the first inning for Pius X as well. 

Norfolk 6, Lincoln Northeast 5: Norfolk scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning off of a Andrew Papstein double, Colton Price single and a Brayden Lammers triple and home base steal. Logan Hunt was Lincoln Northeast's leading hitter with two hits on four at bats.

Norris 14, Nebraska City 2: Eight players scored runs for Norris. Kale Consbruck led Norris in hits, going two-for-three at the plate, and hit a game-high four runs.

Omaha South 12, Auburn 5: David DeLeon pitched a scoreless five innings in relief for the Packers to help them pull away. Brad Hall had two hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs. 

Plattsmouth 6, Waverly 5: A line drive single by TJ Fitzpatrick in the bottom of the eighth led to an Drew Iverson run for a Plattsmouth win. Waverly's Caleb Herrell went two-for-four at the plate, recording a double, two runs and an RBI.

Seward 10, Mount Michael 8: Derek Erikson led the Bluejays with two hits and two RBIs. Peyton Quakenbush struck out the side in the seventh to seal the win for Seward.

High school baseball logo 2014

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Travis Fisher discusses Newsome's rise this spring

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News