Prep baseball scores, 4/20

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn North 8, Lincoln Christian 1

Lincoln East 9, Lincoln Southwest 3

Lincoln High 38, Omaha Bryan 3

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue West 5, Omaha South 4

Creighton Prep 12, Papillion-La Vista 2

Millard North 10, Millard West 1

Omaha Gross 10, Plattsmouth 1

Omaha North 15, Omaha Northwest 8

HIGHLIGHTS

Elkhorn North 8, Lincoln Christian 1: Ryan Harahill, Luke Tillman and Chris Thiessen each had two hits, and Drew Harper struck out 10 in a complete-game win for the Wolves.

Lincoln High 38, Omaha Bryan 3: Ethan Warren had fives hits and drove in four runs, while Jack Harris doubled twice and had five RBIs.

LINCOLN EAST 9, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 3

Lincoln Southwest 0100200--385
Lincoln East 200205x--990

W--Mick. L--Semin. S--Erikson. 2B--LSW, Chamberlain, Shaffer, Peterson; LE, Brink. 3B--LE, Evasco.

LINCOLN HIGH 38, OMAHA BRYAN 3

Omaha Bryan  30000--362
Lincoln High  (12)3(12)(11)x--38240

W--Koch. L--Weis. 2B--OB, Ramirez; LH, Pierson, Gable, Warren, Harris 2.

SPARTAN INVITATIONAL

Friday's games

At Sherman Field

Millard South vs. Waverly, 10 a.m.

Elkhorn North vs. Lincoln Southwest, 12:30 p.m.

Millard South/Waverly loser vs. Elkhorn North/Lincoln Southwest loser, 3 p.m.

Millard South/Waverly vs. Elkhorn North/Lincoln Southwest winner, 5:30 p.m.

At Den Hartog Field

Norris vs. Omaha Burke, 10 a.m.

Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln East, 12:30 p.m.

Norris/Omaha Burke loser vs. Lincoln North Star/Lincoln East loser, 3 p.m.

Norris/Omaha Burke winner vs. Lincoln North Star/Lincoln East winner, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

1st place, 12:30 p.m., Den Hartog Field

3rd place, 12:30 p.m., Sherman Field

5th place, 10 a.m., Den Hartog Field

7th place, 10 a.m., Sherman Field

