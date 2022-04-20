Prep baseball scores, 4/20

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn North 8, Lincoln Christian 1
Lincoln East 9, Lincoln Southwest 3
Lincoln High 38, Omaha Bryan 3
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 5, Omaha South 4
Creighton Prep 12, Papillion-La Vista 2
Millard North 10, Millard West 1
Omaha Gross 10, Plattsmouth 1
Omaha North 15, Omaha Northwest 8
HIGHLIGHTS
Elkhorn North 8, Lincoln Christian 1: Ryan Harahill, Luke Tillman and Chris Thiessen each had two hits, and Drew Harper struck out 10 in a complete-game win for the Wolves.
Lincoln High 38, Omaha Bryan 3: Ethan Warren had fives hits and drove in four runs, while Jack Harris doubled twice and had five RBIs.
LINCOLN EAST 9, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 3
|Lincoln Southwest
|010
|020
|0
|--
|3
|8
|5
|Lincoln East
|200
|205
|x
|--
|9
|9
|0
W--Mick. L--Semin. S--Erikson. 2B--LSW, Chamberlain, Shaffer, Peterson; LE, Brink. 3B--LE, Evasco.
LINCOLN HIGH 38, OMAHA BRYAN 3
|Omaha Bryan
|300
|00
|--
|3
|6
|2
|Lincoln High
|(12)3(12)
|(11)x
|--
|38
|24
|0
W--Koch. L--Weis. 2B--OB, Ramirez; LH, Pierson, Gable, Warren, Harris 2.
SPARTAN INVITATIONAL
Friday's games
At Sherman Field
Millard South vs. Waverly, 10 a.m.
Elkhorn North vs. Lincoln Southwest, 12:30 p.m.
Millard South/Waverly loser vs. Elkhorn North/Lincoln Southwest loser, 3 p.m.
Millard South/Waverly vs. Elkhorn North/Lincoln Southwest winner, 5:30 p.m.
At Den Hartog Field
Norris vs. Omaha Burke, 10 a.m.
Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln East, 12:30 p.m.
Norris/Omaha Burke loser vs. Lincoln North Star/Lincoln East loser, 3 p.m.
Norris/Omaha Burke winner vs. Lincoln North Star/Lincoln East winner, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
1st place, 12:30 p.m., Den Hartog Field
3rd place, 12:30 p.m., Sherman Field
5th place, 10 a.m., Den Hartog Field
7th place, 10 a.m., Sherman Field