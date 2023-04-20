Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Gretna 2, Lincoln Pius X 1
Lincoln High vs. Omaha Benson, ppd.
Lincoln Northeast 28, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Papillion-La Vista South 6, Lincoln Southeast 1
Seward 4, Lincoln Christian 3, 8 inn.
Wahoo/BN/LL 3, Beatrice 2
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 20-17, Maxwell 2-5
Arlington 4, GACC/SS/WPB 3
Bellevue East 6, Grand Island 4
Blair 5, Crete 0
Columbus 5, Norfolk 1
Elkhorn 6, Mount Michael 3
Hastings 6, Waverly 3
Hiawatha, Kan. 11, Falls City 7
Millard North 12, Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha South 11, Omaha Bryan 1
Plattsmouth 10, Nebraska City 4
Ralston 12, Bennington 6
St. Paul/Palmer 10, Fairbury 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Gretna 2, Lincoln Pius X 1: Ethan Hermsen tripled in the go-ahead in the fifth for the Dragons. Cole Skorupa had two hits and Jack Richeson pitched a quality start.
Lincoln Northeast 28, Omaha Buena Vista 0: Jacian Brown led the Rockets with three hits and five RBIs and Kyle Troutman drove in four.
Papillion-La Vista South 6, Lincoln Southeast 1: Brice Wallar racked up 10 strikeouts for the Titans. Max Dills and Sawyer Bokowski each had hits for Southeast.
Seward 4, Lincoln Christian 3: Kyle Peery scored the walk-off run on an error for the Bluejays. Jake Watson doubled in a three-hit performance for the Crusaders.
Wahoo/BN/LL 3, Beatrice 2: An RBI single from Noah Vanslyke in the fifth inning was the difference for the Warriors. Ryan Bokelmann struck out 10.
GRETNA 2, LINCOLN PIUS X 1
|Lincoln Pius X
|100
|000
|0
|--
|1
|6
|0
|Gretna
|100
|010
|0
|--
|2
|4
|0
W--Thomas. L--Richeson. S--Cox. 2B--LPX, Kortum. 3B--LPX, Petsche; GRE, Smolinski, Hermsen.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 28, OMAHA BUENA VISTA 0
|Lincoln Northeast
|56(11)
|06
|--
|28
|25
|0
|Omaha Buena Vista
|000
|00
|--
|0
|0
|1
W--Anderson. L--McAdams. 2B--LNE, Peterson 2, Hopkins, Janssen, Brown, Troutman.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 6, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 1
|Lincoln Southeast
|001
|000
|0
|--
|1
|2
|3
|Papillion-La Vista South
|400
|002
|x
|--
|6
|4
|2
W--Wallar. L--Frederick. 2B--PLS, Fitzpatrick.
SEWARD 4, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 3, 8 INN.
|Lincoln Christian
|101
|010
|00
|--
|3
|8
|4
|Seward
|000
|012
|01
|--
|4
|7
|0
W--Ernesti. L--Emanuel. 2B--LC, Watson; SEW, Taylor, Ruth.
WAHOO/BN/LL 3, BEATRICE 2
|Wahoo/BN/LL
|200
|010
|0
|--
|3
|5
|0
|Beatrice
|001
|100
|0
|--
|2
|7
|1
W--Bokelmann. L--Weichel. 2B--WAH, Lofgren; BEA, Blackburn, Hamilton.