Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Gretna 2, Lincoln Pius X 1

Lincoln High vs. Omaha Benson, ppd.

Lincoln Northeast 28, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Papillion-La Vista South 6, Lincoln Southeast 1

Seward 4, Lincoln Christian 3, 8 inn.

Wahoo/BN/LL 3, Beatrice 2

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 20-17, Maxwell 2-5

Arlington 4, GACC/SS/WPB 3

Bellevue East 6, Grand Island 4

Blair 5, Crete 0

Columbus 5, Norfolk 1

Elkhorn 6, Mount Michael 3

Hastings 6, Waverly 3

Hiawatha, Kan. 11, Falls City 7

Millard North 12, Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha South 11, Omaha Bryan 1

Plattsmouth 10, Nebraska City 4

Ralston 12, Bennington 6

St. Paul/Palmer 10, Fairbury 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Gretna 2, Lincoln Pius X 1: Ethan Hermsen tripled in the go-ahead in the fifth for the Dragons. Cole Skorupa had two hits and Jack Richeson pitched a quality start.

Lincoln Northeast 28, Omaha Buena Vista 0: Jacian Brown led the Rockets with three hits and five RBIs and Kyle Troutman drove in four.

Papillion-La Vista South 6, Lincoln Southeast 1: Brice Wallar racked up 10 strikeouts for the Titans. Max Dills and Sawyer Bokowski each had hits for Southeast.

Seward 4, Lincoln Christian 3: Kyle Peery scored the walk-off run on an error for the Bluejays. Jake Watson doubled in a three-hit performance for the Crusaders.

Wahoo/BN/LL 3, Beatrice 2: An RBI single from Noah Vanslyke in the fifth inning was the difference for the Warriors. Ryan Bokelmann struck out 10.

GRETNA 2, LINCOLN PIUS X 1

Lincoln Pius X 100 000 0 -- 1 6 0 Gretna 100 010 0 -- 2 4 0

W--Thomas. L--Richeson. S--Cox. 2B--LPX, Kortum. 3B--LPX, Petsche; GRE, Smolinski, Hermsen.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 28, OMAHA BUENA VISTA 0

Lincoln Northeast 56(11) 06 -- 28 25 0 Omaha Buena Vista 000 00 -- 0 0 1

W--Anderson. L--McAdams. 2B--LNE, Peterson 2, Hopkins, Janssen, Brown, Troutman.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 6, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 1

Lincoln Southeast 001 000 0 -- 1 2 3 Papillion-La Vista South 400 002 x -- 6 4 2

W--Wallar. L--Frederick. 2B--PLS, Fitzpatrick.

SEWARD 4, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 3, 8 INN.

Lincoln Christian 101 010 00 -- 3 8 4 Seward 000 012 01 -- 4 7 0

W--Ernesti. L--Emanuel. 2B--LC, Watson; SEW, Taylor, Ruth.

WAHOO/BN/LL 3, BEATRICE 2

Wahoo/BN/LL 200 010 0 -- 3 5 0 Beatrice 001 100 0 -- 2 7 1

W--Bokelmann. L--Weichel. 2B--WAH, Lofgren; BEA, Blackburn, Hamilton.