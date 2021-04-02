Prep baseball scores, 4/2

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Southeast at Elkhorn North
Lincoln Southwest 10-14, Papillion-La Vista 2-3
VAN METRE INVITATIONAL
Bellevue East 11, Omaha North 1
Lincoln High 8, Omaha Bryan 2
Omaha Burke 10, Lincoln High 1
Omaha Northwest 12, Omaha North 8
Omaha South 10, Omaha Bryan 2
OTHER SCHOOLS
Creighton Prep at Bellevue West
Elkhorn at Millard South
Norris 18, Blair 6
Twin River at Branched Oak
Millard West at Elkhorn South
Ralston at Hastings
