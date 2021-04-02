 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep baseball scores, 4/2
0 comments
agate

Prep baseball scores, 4/2

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Southeast at Elkhorn North

Lincoln Southwest 10-14, Papillion-La Vista 2-3

VAN METRE INVITATIONAL

Bellevue East 11, Omaha North 1

Lincoln High 8, Omaha Bryan 2

Omaha Burke 10, Lincoln High 1

Omaha Northwest 12, Omaha North 8

Omaha South 10, Omaha Bryan 2

OTHER SCHOOLS

Creighton Prep at Bellevue West

Elkhorn at Millard South

Norris 18, Blair 6

Twin River at Branched Oak

Millard West at Elkhorn South

Ralston at Hastings

High school baseball logo 2014
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News