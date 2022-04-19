Prep baseball scores, 4/19

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Northeast 11, Lincoln High 7
Lincoln Pius X at Grand Island
Lincoln Southeast at Fremont
Omaha Gross 2, Lincoln Christian 0
Wahoo/BN/LL at Platte Valley
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 12, Crete 10
Arlington at Fort Calhoun
Auburn 6, Omaha North 5
Beatrice at Malcolm
Bellevue West 2, Millard South 1
Bennington at Elkhorn South
Blair at South Sioux City
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 12, St. Paul/Palmer 2
Concordia/BT/OC 9, DC West 4
Creighton Prep at Omaha Burke
Elkhorn at Columbus
Elkhorn North at Millard North
Mount Michael 8, Seward 4
Millard West 8, Gretna 1
Norris 14, Nebraska City 4
Omaha Benson at Bellevue East
Omaha Skutt 10, Omaha Central 0
Omaha Westside 14, Omaha Northwest 4
Ralston at Omaha Roncalli
Raymond Central 13, Fairbury 3
Tarkio, Mo. 6, Falls City 4
Thurston-Cuming County at GACC-SS-WPB
Wayne 14, Twin River 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Adams Central 12, Crete 10: Tadd Tebrink hit a home run and triple as part of a three-hit, four RBI game for the Cardinals. Lucas Gabriel and Joe Peshek each two hits and drove in three runs to led Adams Central.
Auburn 6, Omaha North 5: Braden Gerdes hit the walk-off ground out for Auburn after Travon Shaw hit a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth.
Omaha Gross 2, Lincoln Christian 0: Ethan Gillespie pitched a six-inning shutout to lead the Cougars. Ethan Sayer went the complete six for the Crusaders, allowing one earned run and two hits.
Raymond Central 13, Fairbury 3: Colby Den Hartog struck out 10, had three hits and drove in three runs to lead the Mustangs. Conner Kreikmeier homered twice as well. Brendon Runge had two hits for the Jeffs.