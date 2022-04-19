Prep baseball scores, 4/19

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Northeast 11, Lincoln High 7

Lincoln Pius X at Grand Island

Lincoln Southeast at Fremont

Omaha Gross 2, Lincoln Christian 0

Wahoo/BN/LL at Platte Valley

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 12, Crete 10

Arlington at Fort Calhoun

Auburn 6, Omaha North 5

Beatrice at Malcolm

Bellevue West 2, Millard South 1

Bennington at Elkhorn South

Blair at South Sioux City

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 12, St. Paul/Palmer 2

Concordia/BT/OC 9, DC West 4

Creighton Prep at Omaha Burke

Elkhorn at Columbus

Elkhorn North at Millard North

Mount Michael 8, Seward 4

Millard West 8, Gretna 1

Norris 14, Nebraska City 4

Omaha Benson at Bellevue East

Omaha Skutt 10, Omaha Central 0

Omaha Westside 14, Omaha Northwest 4

Ralston at Omaha Roncalli

Raymond Central 13, Fairbury 3

Tarkio, Mo. 6, Falls City 4

Thurston-Cuming County at GACC-SS-WPB

Wayne 14, Twin River 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Adams Central 12, Crete 10: Tadd Tebrink hit a home run and triple as part of a three-hit, four RBI game for the Cardinals. Lucas Gabriel and Joe Peshek each two hits and drove in three runs to led Adams Central.

Auburn 6, Omaha North 5: Braden Gerdes hit the walk-off ground out for Auburn after Travon Shaw hit a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth.

Omaha Gross 2, Lincoln Christian 0: Ethan Gillespie pitched a six-inning shutout to lead the Cougars. Ethan Sayer went the complete six for the Crusaders, allowing one earned run and two hits.

Raymond Central 13, Fairbury 3: Colby Den Hartog struck out 10, had three hits and drove in three runs to lead the Mustangs. Conner Kreikmeier homered twice as well. Brendon Runge had two hits for the Jeffs.

