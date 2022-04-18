Prep baseball scores, 4/18

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 12, Papillion-La Vista 2

Lincoln North Star 2-, Grand Island 0-

Lincoln Northeast 9-10, Norfolk 4-4

Millard South 11, Lincoln Southwest 5

OTHER SCHOOLS

Auburn 24, Omaha Benson 1

Bellevue East 10, Nebraska City 3

Bennington 3, Elkhorn North 2

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 9, DC West 2

Columbus 10, Omaha South 0

Concordia/BT/OC 13, South Sioux City 3

Crete 16, Seward 8

Elkhorn South 13, Norris 10

Kearney 2, Millard North 1

Malcolm 9, Plattsmouth 0

Omaha Gross 7, Blair 5

Omaha North 31, Omaha Bryan 1

Omaha Northwest 7, Fremont 5

Omaha Roncalli 13, Omaha Central 3

Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista South

Rockhurst, Mo. 6-5, Creighton Prep 3-15

Waverly 15, Mount Michael 1

Wayne 4, Platteview 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Crete 16, Seward 8: Crete scored in every inning but one and got four hits from Mason Crumbliss. Cameron Olson went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Seward.

Elkhorn South 13, Norris 10: The Class A No. 5 Storm built up a 12-4 lead but had to survive a furious comeback from the Class B No. 2 Titans as Norris scored six runs in the fifth and six innings to keep it close. Jayson Bertsch was the star for South, going 2-for-5 from the plate with three RBIs while Emry Burnley drove in four runs of his own for the Titans including a double.

Lincoln East 12, Papillion-La Vista 2: AJ Evasco crushed a grand slam in the second inning to lead the No. 2 Spartans to a mercy rule win. East's offense was clicking on all cylinders platting 12 runs on 14 hits with seven of those hits resulting in extra bases. Keegan Brink also homered.

Lincoln Northeast 9, Norfolk 4: Cody Bruss had a strong outing on the mound with 11 strikeouts for the Rockets. Connor Wilken added two hits, a double and home run, and two RBI.

Lincoln Northeast 10, Norfolk 4: Cody Bruss recorded three hits and five RBIs for Lincoln Northeast. Bruss doubled twice, while Tristan Brandt tripled and homered for the Rockets.

Lincoln North Star 2, Grand Island 0: Cameron Teinert blanked Grand Island behind 12 strikeouts to lead the Gators. Kade Seip added three hits for North Star.

Waverly 15, Mount Michael 1: Riley Marsh and Jake Bream each doubled twice and drove in three runs apiece to lead Waverly. Levi Powell also drove in three runs for the Vikings.

