Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Northeast 12-2, Norfolk 3-6
Lincoln North Star 7, Grand Island 6
Lincoln Pius X 4, Grand Island 3
Lincoln Southeast 6, Fremont 1
Lincoln Southwest at Millard West
Wahoo/BN/LL 2, Platte Valley 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 7, Elkhorn South 6
Blair 15, South Sioux City 0
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 11, St. Paul 4
Columbus 13, Elkhorn 5
Creighton Prep 2, Bellevue West 1
DC West 13, Omaha Concordia/BT/OC 8
Elkhorn North 3, Millard North 1
Falls City 7, Tarkio, Mo. 6
Gretna 4, Omaha Burke 3
Malcolm 5, Beatrice 3
Millard South 1, Omaha Westside 0
Omaha Central 11, Omaha Skutt 7
Omaha North 24, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Omaha Roncalli 9, Ralston 5
Omaha South 6, Bellevue East 5
Omaha Westview 11, Omaha Benson 1
Papillion-La Vista 12, Omaha Bryan 0
Plattsmouth 12, Louisville 5
Raymond Central 15, Fairbury 2
Seward 6, Mount Michael 0
Thurston-Cuming County 10, GACC/SS/WPB 6
Wayne 2, Twin River 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Northeast 12, Norfolk 3: Treaton Brandt doubled and homered, driving in four runs for the Rockets. Kaleb Hunt and Chase Blanchard had three hits.
Lincoln Southeast 6, Fremont 1: Max Buettenback and Grayson Waller each tallied a hit, an RBI and two scoreless innings on the mound to lead the Knights.
Wahoo/BN/LL 2, Platte Valley 1: Owen Hancock reached base on an error to walk it off for the Warriors. Eli Johnston pitched a complete game on the mound, allowing just four hits and a run.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 7, GRAND ISLAND 6
|Grand Island
|004
|200
|0
|--
|6
|6
|0
|Lincoln North Star
|400
|021
|x
|--
|7
|9
|2
W--Goff. L--Rath. 2B--GI, Leiting; LNS, Jones, Sunken.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 12, NORFOLK 3
|Norfolk
|000
|300
|0
|--
|3
|7
|3
|Lincoln Northeast
|203
|502
|x
|--
|12
|14
|3
W--Hopkins. L--Waldow. 2B--LNE, Brandt, Blanchard. 3B--LNE, Allison. HR--LNE, Brandt, Peterson.
LINCOLN PIUS X 4, GRAND ISLAND 3
|Grand Island
|011
|001
|00
|--
|3
|7
|3
|Lincoln Pius X
|000
|003
|01
|--
|4
|10
|0
W--Kortum. L--Plummer. 2B--GI, Sack; LPX, Bugbe, Vanis.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 6, FREMONT 1
|Fremont
|001
|000
|0
|--
|1
|6
|1
|Lincoln Southeast
|220
|200
|x
|--
|6
|4
|0
W--Waller. L--Phillips. 2B--FRE, Eyler, Ridder; LSE, Waller.
WAHOO/BN/LL 2, PLATTE VALLEY 1
|Platte Valley
|000
|001
|0
|--
|1
|4
|2
|Wahoo/BN/LL
|000
|001
|1
|--
|2
|4
|1
W--Johnston. L--Hegwood. 2B--PV, Pluta.