Prep baseball scores, 4/17

HIGHLIGHTS

Adams Central 4, Fairbury 2: The Patriots scored four unanswered runs in the sixth inning including an RBI each from Joe Peshek and Kayleb Saurer. Auggie Judd had a double while James Olds knocked in an RBI for Fairbury.

Branched Oak 5, Arlington 1: Colby Denhartog pitched a complete game while five different Bucks knocked in an RBI to lead Branched Oak to the Capital Conference championship game.

Branched Oak 9, Fort Calhoun 2: Matthew Kienzler went three for three at bat, hitting two doubles and scoring three runs as well as adding in two RBI.

Fort Calhoun 3, Platte Valley 2: A pop out allowed Fort Calhoun's Zach Faucher to score a run in the top of the eigth and take the lead. Platte Valley was led by Tyson and Hayden Lewis, who each had two hits on two at bats, with Hayden contributing two RBI.

Platte Valley 6, Arlington 5: A Tyson Lewis homer in the bottom of the fifth allowed Platte Valley to gain and maintain the lead over Arlington. Lewis fished the game with two homers, three hits on three at bats and five RBI.

Waverly 7, Mount Michael 0: Zane Shawang led the Vikings in hits, going three-for-four at bat and scoring a run. Caleb Herrell had two hits, a double, two runs and two RBI for Waverly.

