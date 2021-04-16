Prep baseball scores, 4/16

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
HAC TOURNAMENT
Lincoln East 4, Lincoln Pius X 3
Archbishop Bergan 9, Lincoln Southwest 3
1st: Lincoln East vs. Archbishop Bergan, 6 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Auburn at Central City/Fullerton/Centura
Hiawatha (Kan.) at Falls City (DH)
Omaha Gross at Mount Michael
METRO TOURNAMENT
Millard West 6, Elkhorn South 5
Papillion-La Vista vs. Bellevue West
TRAILBLAZER CONFEERENCE TOURNAMENT
Saturday's games
1st: Ralston vs. Plattsmouth, 1:30 p.m.
3rd: Beatrice vs. Wahoo/BN/LL, 11 a.m.
