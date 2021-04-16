 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep baseball scores, 4/16
0 comments
agate

Prep baseball scores, 4/16

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

HAC TOURNAMENT

Lincoln East 4, Lincoln Pius X 3

Archbishop Bergan 9, Lincoln Southwest 3

1st: Lincoln East vs. Archbishop Bergan, 6 p.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Auburn at Central City/Fullerton/Centura

Hiawatha (Kan.) at Falls City (DH)

Omaha Gross at Mount Michael

METRO TOURNAMENT

Millard West 6, Elkhorn South 5

Papillion-La Vista vs. Bellevue West

TRAILBLAZER CONFEERENCE TOURNAMENT

Saturday's games

1st: Ralston vs. Plattsmouth, 1:30 p.m.

3rd: Beatrice vs. Wahoo/BN/LL, 11 a.m.

High school baseball logo 2014
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News