Prep baseball scores, 4/15

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Northeast at Ralston

Lincoln Southwest 15, Lincoln High 4

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arlington 11, DC West 7

Fort Calhoun 8, Raymond Central 6

Hastings 4, Columbus 1

EMC TOURNAMENT

1st: Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn

METRO TOURNAMENT

Omaha Burke 13, Omaha North 7

Omaha Central 8, Bellevue East 2

Millard West vs. Omaha Westside

Elkhorn South 8, Gretna 3

Creighton Prep vs. Papillion-La Vista South

Bellevue West 3, Millard South 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Fort Calhoun 8, Raymond Central 6: Sam Geroways had three hits on four at-bats and recorded a game-high three RBIs for Fort Calhoun. The Pioneers recorded all eight of their runs in the first three innings and had three players finish with two runs scored.

