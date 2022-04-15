Prep baseball scores, 4/15

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Northeast at Ralston
Lincoln Southwest 15, Lincoln High 4
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arlington 11, DC West 7
Fort Calhoun 8, Raymond Central 6
Hastings 4, Columbus 1
EMC TOURNAMENT
1st: Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn
METRO TOURNAMENT
Omaha Burke 13, Omaha North 7
Omaha Central 8, Bellevue East 2
Millard West vs. Omaha Westside
Elkhorn South 8, Gretna 3
Creighton Prep vs. Papillion-La Vista South
Bellevue West 3, Millard South 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Fort Calhoun 8, Raymond Central 6: Sam Geroways had three hits on four at-bats and recorded a game-high three RBIs for Fort Calhoun. The Pioneers recorded all eight of their runs in the first three innings and had three players finish with two runs scored.