Prep baseball scores, 4/15

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian at Omaha Roncalli
HAC TOURNAMENT
Lincoln North Star 2, Kearney 1
Columbus 5, Lincoln Northeast 4
Lincoln Southeast 15, Norfolk 0
Grand Island 11, Lincoln High 1
Archbishop Bergan 7, Grand Island 1
Lincoln Southwest 7, Lincoln Southeast 4
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln North Star, 3 p.m.
Lincoln Pius X 4, Columbus 0
Consolation pool games, 6 p.m.
Friday's games
Semifinals, noon and 3 p.m., Den Hartog
Championship, follow 3 p.m. game, Den Hartog
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Beatrice vs. Plattsmouth
Wahoo/BN/LL vs. Ralston
5th: Nebraska City vs. Platteview
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central vs. Twin River
Fairbury vs. Adams Central
Fairbury 15, Twin River 0
Falls City at Auburn
Crete at Thurston-Cuming County
GACC-SS-WPB at South Sioux City
Omaha Skutt at Mount Michael
EMC TOURNAMENT
1st: Elkhorn at Norris
3rd: Waverly vs. Blair
5th: Elkhorn North at Bennington
METRO TOURNAMENT
Millard South vs. Omaha North
Millard West 6, Gretna 1
Millard North 2, Bellevue East 0
Papillion-La Vista South vs. Elkhorn South
Omaha Westside vs. Omaha Burke
Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha South
Bellevue West 13, Omaha Northwest 3
Omaha Central 7, Creighton Prep 3
Millard South/Omaha North winner vs. Millard West/Gretna winner
Millard North vs. Papio South/Elkhorn South winner
Omaha Westside/Omaha Burke winner vs. Papillion-La Vista/Omaha South winner
Bellevue West vs. Creighton Prep/Omaha Central winner
HIGHLIGHTS
Columbus 5, Lincoln Northeast 4: Columbus' Kaden Young had a walk-off RBI single to lift the Discoverers. Northeast scored four runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 4-4. The rally included a two-run homer from Logan Hunt.
Fairbury 15, Twin River 0: The Jeffs used three RBI performances by Jacob Martin and Ethan Smith to beat the Titans. Drew Novotny had three hits for Fairbury.
Grand Island 11, Lincoln High 1: Mike Buhrman, Jaden Jurgensmeier and Braden Robinson each had doubles and Tycen Nelson threw a five-inning one-hitter for the Islanders.
Lincoln North Star 2, Kearney 1: Cameron Teinert threw a complete game for North Star, striking out six. Caden Steiger's RBI single in the fifth inning broke a 1-1 tie.
Lincoln Pius X 4, Columbus 0: Ben Mitchell threw a no-hitter for the Thunderbolts, striking out five. Joe Heim led the offense, finishing 3-for-3, including a two-run homer in the fifth.
Lincoln Southeast 15, Norfolk 0: Jared Topil and Ethan Steer each drove in three runs and Max Buettenback, who also earned the win, added three hits and two RBIs for the Knights.