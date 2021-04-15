Prep baseball scores, 4/15

Omaha Westside/Omaha Burke winner vs. Papillion-La Vista/Omaha South winner

Bellevue West vs. Creighton Prep/Omaha Central winner

HIGHLIGHTS

Columbus 5, Lincoln Northeast 4: Columbus' Kaden Young had a walk-off RBI single to lift the Discoverers. Northeast scored four runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 4-4. The rally included a two-run homer from Logan Hunt.

Fairbury 15, Twin River 0: The Jeffs used three RBI performances by Jacob Martin and Ethan Smith to beat the Titans. Drew Novotny had three hits for Fairbury.

Grand Island 11, Lincoln High 1: Mike Buhrman, Jaden Jurgensmeier and Braden Robinson each had doubles and Tycen Nelson threw a five-inning one-hitter for the Islanders.

Lincoln North Star 2, Kearney 1: Cameron Teinert threw a complete game for North Star, striking out six. Caden Steiger's RBI single in the fifth inning broke a 1-1 tie.

Lincoln Pius X 4, Columbus 0: Ben Mitchell threw a no-hitter for the Thunderbolts, striking out five. Joe Heim led the offense, finishing 3-for-3, including a two-run homer in the fifth.

Lincoln Southeast 15, Norfolk 0: Jared Topil and Ethan Steer each drove in three runs and Max Buettenback, who also earned the win, added three hits and two RBIs for the Knights.

