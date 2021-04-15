 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep baseball scores, 4/15
0 comments
agate

Prep baseball scores, 4/15

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian at Omaha Roncalli

HAC TOURNAMENT

Lincoln North Star 2, Kearney 1

Columbus 5, Lincoln Northeast 4

Lincoln Southeast 15, Norfolk 0

Grand Island 11, Lincoln High 1

Archbishop Bergan 7, Grand Island 1

Lincoln Southwest 7, Lincoln Southeast 4

Lincoln East vs. Lincoln North Star, 3 p.m.

Lincoln Pius X 4, Columbus 0

Consolation pool games, 6 p.m.

Friday's games

Semifinals, noon and 3 p.m., Den Hartog

Championship, follow 3 p.m. game, Den Hartog

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Beatrice vs. Plattsmouth

Wahoo/BN/LL vs. Ralston

5th: Nebraska City vs. Platteview

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central vs. Twin River

Fairbury vs. Adams Central

Fairbury 15, Twin River 0

Falls City at Auburn

Crete at Thurston-Cuming County

GACC-SS-WPB at South Sioux City

Omaha Skutt at Mount Michael

EMC TOURNAMENT

1st: Elkhorn at Norris

3rd: Waverly vs. Blair

5th: Elkhorn North at Bennington

METRO TOURNAMENT

Millard South vs. Omaha North

Millard West 6, Gretna 1

Millard North 2, Bellevue East 0

Papillion-La Vista South vs. Elkhorn South

Omaha Westside vs. Omaha Burke

Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha South

Bellevue West 13, Omaha Northwest 3

Omaha Central 7, Creighton Prep 3

Millard South/Omaha North winner vs. Millard West/Gretna winner

Millard North vs. Papio South/Elkhorn South winner

Omaha Westside/Omaha Burke winner vs. Papillion-La Vista/Omaha South winner

Bellevue West vs. Creighton Prep/Omaha Central winner

HIGHLIGHTS

Columbus 5, Lincoln Northeast 4: Columbus' Kaden Young had a walk-off RBI single to lift the Discoverers. Northeast scored four runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 4-4. The rally included a two-run homer from Logan Hunt.

Fairbury 15, Twin River 0: The Jeffs used three RBI performances by Jacob Martin and Ethan Smith to beat the Titans. Drew Novotny had three hits for Fairbury.

Grand Island 11, Lincoln High 1: Mike Buhrman, Jaden Jurgensmeier and Braden Robinson each had doubles and Tycen Nelson threw a five-inning one-hitter for the Islanders.

Lincoln North Star 2, Kearney 1: Cameron Teinert threw a complete game for North Star, striking out six. Caden Steiger's RBI single in the fifth inning broke a 1-1 tie.

Lincoln Pius X 4, Columbus 0: Ben Mitchell threw a no-hitter for the Thunderbolts, striking out five. Joe Heim led the offense, finishing 3-for-3, including a two-run homer in the fifth.

Lincoln Southeast 15, Norfolk 0: Jared Topil and Ethan Steer each drove in three runs and Max Buettenback, who also earned the win, added three hits and two RBIs for the Knights.

High school baseball logo 2014
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News