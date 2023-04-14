Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 10-11, Norfolk 0-5
Lincoln Southwest 17, Lincoln High 1
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: Wahoo/BN/LL 5, Malcolm 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Columbus 4, Hastings 0
Crete 13, Fairbury 9
Fremont 4, Kearney 3
Mount Michael 10, Omaha Gross 5
Omaha Roncalli 5, Wayne 1
Raymond Central 10, Arlington 2
METRO CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Omaha Central 15, Omaha North 7
Millard North 6, Papillion-La Vista South 5
Millard South 3, Bellevue West 2
Omaha Westview 20, Omaha Benson 0
Millard West 13, Omaha Westside 2
Omaha Bryan 17, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Bellevue East 6, Omaha Northwest 3
Creighton Prep 4, Gretna 2
Elkhorn South 11, Omaha Burke 4